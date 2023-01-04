Days after singer Burna Boy’s concert in Lagos, the different dramas at the show have continued to stir reactions online

However, media personality Jennifer has thrown her weight behind Burna Boy as she lashed out at those calling out the singer

According to Jennifer, Burna Boy is the type of artiste that fits Nigerians as she went on to appeal to celebrities to educate their fans

The drama at Grammy Award winner Burna Boy’s recent concert in Lagos continues to generate different reactions.

Media personality Jennifer, in a recent statement, lashed out at media practitioners who have taken to different platforms to criticise the singer for his action.

Jennifer says Burna Boy is not to be blamed for drama at Lagos show. Credit: @jbeautyfull @burnagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, while fans may not be knowledgeable about what goes on, practitioners, who understand what goes on behind the stage, don’t have the right to term Burna Boy as unprofessional. She stated that they know who to hold liable for the incident at the singer's Lagos concert.

Jennifer says Burna Boy is the kind of artist Nigerians deserves

Jennifer said Burna Boy is one artiste who can tell the people the truth as it is as she stressed that she doesn’t understand what irritates people about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

An extract from her post read:

“What is it about BURNA BOY that really irritates you? I am NOT against u loving or hating him, that is your prerogative however to be very quick to post negative stuff about him is disturbing.”

See her lengthy post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

adae.ze:

"He still won’t dm you tho ."

avediamond:

"Is about doing the right thing , not about what fits who."

ray_mannie:

"Not gonna lie.. she typed a lot of BS.. everyone has their responsibilities .. the fans did theirs by buying the tickets.. the promoters fncked up.. the artiste whose meant to calm the situation fncked up the most.."

tolahuncho:

"She spoke the facts kini Burna ra nigba yin ."

Burna Boy kicks fan who tried to climb his stage at Lagos show

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Burna Boy was in the news over his January 1, 2023, concert in Lagos.

The music star made headlines for different reasons over the show and one of them was a video making the rounds of how he handled a fan who tried to climb the stage.

He is known to warn fans not to climb the stage at his events but one excited fan decided to try his luck at the Lagos event.

Source: Legit.ng