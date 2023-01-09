2022 saw a number of Nigerian celebrities finally taking their exit from the single’s club, and taking their relationships to the next level

Some of these entertainers went the extra mile and many people were excited after they shared news of their engagement online

BBNaija’s Frodd and actress Kitan Bukola among others feature in Legit.ng’s list of celebs who will get people talking with their wedding parties in 2023

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and nothing comes close to the excitement of fans who get to watch the unions of some of their favourite celebrities.

In the past, couples like 2baba and Annie Idibia, Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire, among others have held social media spellbound with their wedding celebrations.

Nigerian celebs getting married in 2023. Photo: @davido/@cuppymusic/@callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Well, 2023 is not going to be any different as the year already has its fair share of potentially lavish and extravagant wedding parties that will shake the internet.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities likely to hold their wedding ceremonies this year

1. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

The billionaire daughter and singer have made it clear to those who care to listen that their wedding is not going to be an affair for all.

Temi and Mr Eazi got engaged in 2022 and they would be having their wedding ceremony in 2023.

With Temi Otedola’s father’s powerful and influential friends, and Mr Eazi’s many friends in the entertainment industry, it’s surely going to be an event for the books.

2. Cuppy and Ryan Taylor

The Gelato crooner took many by surprise during the last quarter of 2022 after announcing her engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

This means the Otedola girls will be getting married in the same year but it still remains unclear if they are possibly considering choosing the same date.

While Mr Eazi and Temi want to keep things on the low, the same cannot be said of Cuppy and Taylor who continue to flaunt their love for all to see.

3. Davido and Chioma

2022 ended on a not-so-pleasant note for the couple who rekindled their love and also lost their only son together, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

However, amid it all, it appears there is a silver lining as there have been speculations that they already tied the knot.

During their first public appearance after Ifeanyi’s demise, the two were spotted rocking wedding bands while another recent video showed the moment Chioma’s father accepted her bride price.

From all indications, a proper wedding party might be in the works for the two much late in the year.

4. BBNaija’s Frodd

The reality star finally popped the big question to the love of his life in December 2022 just before the holiday season kicked in.

Without a doubt, Frodd and his woman must be preparing for their proper wedding ceremony in 2023 and it sure is going to be a star-studded celebration.

5. Actress Kiitan Bukola

The Nollywood diva was heartily congratulated some weeks ago after sharing the news of her engagement on social media.

Just like others on this list, the actress and her man will most likely be having their proper wedding festivities in 2023. Fingers crossed!

