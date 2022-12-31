Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife May Edochie has penned an end-of-year motivational message to her fans and followers

May advised her fans to hold their head high and worry less about the trials that came with 2022 and instead be grateful to God

She also appreciated many of those who were great support systems in her journey this year, which stirred reactions from netizens

Barely a few hours to the end of 2022, May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edoche has sent a motivational message to her followers.

May, who shared a cute picture urged fans not to worry about the things they were unable to achieve in 2022 but instead should continue to appreciate God who has kept them alive till the end of the year.

May Edochie advises fans to be grateful. Credit: @mayedochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She also rendered prayers ahead of the new year.

In her words:

“Hold your head high, we have given 2022 our best shot. Worry less about the trials and the things that could not be achieved (life happens) but focus on the God given strength to make it to this point. Be grateful and always remember that GOD fixes things in HIS own time.

As we are opportuned to see the beginning of the last day of this year, may the Lord grant us the grace to see the end of it and be ushered into the new year ahead hale and hearty.

Thank you my amazing fam for being a part of my life and a great support system in my journey of 2022. God bless y’all.”

See her post below:

Fans react to May Edochie’s end of the year message

See the reactions below:

el_mellish:

"Hear English nor. Oooh my... Not some cheap unsorted dialect from the other side. The difference is clear. Happy 2023. See you there mom."

bella_jordie:

"@mayyuledochie you have touched and inspired so many people in 2022. Remember the story of my sister I shared, because of you for the first time in 14yrs she started caring for herself again, and socialize."

nanufombon:

"Queen May thanks for teaching me what silent and patience means. There’s more pride in silent and patient."

nkysylvia3:

"My Queen May is "Apple of God's Eyes" while some are dragging apple of their 2 husband eyes,their 1st husband was blind....Ndi ara shines on Queen."

