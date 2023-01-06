Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is currently being celebrated by friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Ogbodo who tied the know with her lover, Bob Maris, on Thursday, January 5, released official photos and a video from the ceremony on her IG page

The actress gave all glory to God and many were seen in her comment section with congratulatory messages for her

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo who recently exchanged marital vows with her lover, Bob Maris, in a traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 6.

Amid whispers and speculations on social media, the actress took to her Instagram page with an official video and photos from the ceremony.

Uche Ogbodo shares official video, photos from traditional wedding ceremony. Photo: @ucheogbodo/@officialcanaanbeestudio

Source: Instagram

The video shared captured the moment the husband and wife took turns to show off their impressive dance moves as instrumentalists serenaded them with sweet music.

“God Said he would do it , and he did it … My DEAREST HUSBAND @bobbymaris TO HAVE AND TO HOLD TILL INFINITY…” she captioned the post.

Watch below:

The actress also shared wedding photos and officially announced her new name. She wrote:

"Nwoke Oma m , the one that sees my tears and Fixes it .. He said Don’t worry Baby , I gat you and he does ♥️♥️. .CONGRATULATIONS TO US MR n MRS BOBBY FLORENTUS UGWOEGBU ! Arupuoaku 1 n’Orlu."

See photos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

iambisola said:

"Congratulations Beautiful ❤️."

uzee_usman said:

"Wow my baby is someone baby now ❤️."

georginaibeh said:

"Congratulations Mami❤️❤️ . Goodnews all the way ."

mary_lazarus said:

"Congratulations beautiful...... May God continue to bless your union ."

stannze said:

"Awwwww UCHE Congratulations dear You marriage would be indeed full of bliss ."

ibiwarietuk said:

"Congratulations to you and yours dear @ucheogbodo."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"A big congratulations sis ."

Source: Legit.ng