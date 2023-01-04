The Nigerian social media space was filled with positive vibes over the 25th wedding anniversary of footballer JJ Okocha and his wife, Nkechi

Okocha and Nkechi threw a small party with their loved ones to celebrate their marriage milestone

Heartwarming videos from the ceremony made the rounds on social media and left fans gushing over the couple

Legendary Nigerian footballer, Austin JJ Okocha’s marriage to his wife, Nkechi, has proven the test of time and they recently celebrated its milestone.

On January 4, 2023, Okocha and Nkechi celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary to the joy of their fans and loved ones.

A small party was thrown at their residence to mark the milestone and videos from the occasion made the rounds on social media.

Sweet video as JJ Okocha and wife mark their 25th wedding anniversary. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @pauloo2104

Source: Instagram

In snaps posted online by actress Iyabo Ojo and her partner, Paulo Okoye, who were guests, the couple was seen being loved up as they showcased their beautiful relationship.

The small gathering looked on at the couple in awe as they witnessed their undeniable chemistry even after being married for 25 years.

Okocha’s wife, Nkechi, also addressed their family and friends who came to celebrate with them and told them to listen to the lyrics of K-Ci and Jojo’s All My Life song. According to her, it’s such a deep song and it signifies everything she shares with her husband.

In another video, the couple was seen dancing together to the solemn song as the guests continued to gush over them.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to videos from JJ Okocha and wife’s 25th wedding anniversary party

After videos from the small occasion made the rounds online, a number of netizens gushed over the celebrity couple. Read some of their heartwarming comments below:

_ceelearh:

"Things we love to see, proof that marriages still work.❤️"

naijanabroadmums:

"Many more years together, amen . I tap into this greatness"

igbeleenyo:

"Na this kind news we wan d read and hear about. No more broken homes again in this 2023"

gingy.p:

"When you marry right; it’s a blessing."

bharnkiepearl:

"Things we love to see, May God continue to bless their home, them and make them happy and mine too."

iamdx2:

"Legendary congrats 25years marriage .. Na 1month break up we dey always hear.. Now this is 25years .. Goddid."

charisa_haute_couture:

"Please we need more of this!"

ladyveiy:

"Things we love to see Happy Anniversary to them ❤️"

tolulopevogue:

"We love to see it."

