Big Brother Naija star, Frodd, is now the latest BBNaija star to find love to the joy of his many fans

The reality show star got engaged to his girlfriend in the evening of December 15 and the romantic proposal video trended online

A number of netizens gushed over the couple and noted how much of a lover boy Frodd is going by his time on the BBNaija show

BBNaija star, Frodd, recently had fans celebrating him on social media after he got engaged to his girlfriend.

The reality show star and businessman officially asked his partner, Chioma, to be his wife and she accepted.

The lovely marriage proposal took place in the evening of December 15, 2022, and romantic videos from the event went viral online.

Frodd's romantic proposal video trends online, fans gush. Photos: @itsthepicnic

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Frodd and his bae were seen rocking matching white outfits in a decorated outdoor area before the reality star went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

The obviously excited Chioma readily agreed before pulling Frodd in for a hug while the sparklers went off.

Frodd’s partner also showed off her beautiful ring as she continued to smile from ear to ear over becoming an engaged woman.

See lovely videos from the proposal below:

Congratulations pour in for BBNaija’s Frodd as he gets engaged

The news of Frodd’s engagement pleased many Nigerians on social media as they joined in to celebrate the couple. A number of them also noted that the reality star is a true lover boy and that his woman will enjoy being with him.

Read some of their comments below:

bomsickle:

"Frodd is a good man. This lady is really lucky. Congratulations to them. ❤️"

stephanieobienu:

"This girl will enjoy ,frodd lover man congrats "

dumz_dumz1:

"Frodd is a lover boy from Day 1. He showed it throughout the show. Congrats man."

spicy_telita:

"Igbo boys/men are sweet anambra precisely congratulations to them."

diva__ella:

"They’re so cute!!! Their babies are gonna be so adorable ❤️ May God bless their union."

organicoilplus:

"We love to see it, BBN girls no just know potential suitors, they don't have eyes kai"

glitz_farms:

"One thing I know about frodd is that he loves hard and loves genuinely congratulations to them ."

