“I’m a Proud Polygamist With My Full Chest”: Yul Edochie Sparks Reactions As He Gives Reasons for His Actions
- Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has declared himself a proud polygamist, a statement which has sparked reactions
- Yul in a lengthy statement said God directed him to become a polygamist adding that the bible acknowledges it
- He added that his action is a blessing for himself and his wife May Edochie to calm down as he knows she wouldn’t be happy about it
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular actor Yul Edochie is making headlines after he justified his action to become a polygamist with a backup reference from a bible verse, Exodus 21 vs 10.
In a lengthy post via his social media timeline on Sunday, December 18, Yul, who is married to two wives said he was directed by God to be a polygamist to give his son a proper identity.
Yul acknowledged that his first wife May Edochie was not happy about his action but he stressed that it was a blessing for her.
Wedding loading: DJ Cuppy’s oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor confirms her new status in his life, shares pics
A part of his lengthy post read:
“I’m a very proud Polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10.The bible acknowledges Polygamy. It is my destiny. God directed me to do it. So I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore it came with many blessings. Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well.”
See his post below:
Internet users react
See some of the reactions below:
esther_modella:
This matter nor dey gree finish? It’s your life do it as it pleases you!"
neeta_bae:
"Oga rest now. We’ve forgotten this matter! It’s not our business. REST."
snowhite4u:
"Na Judy type this…. We know her hand writing."
nonolove771:
"No one cares dear. Do what makes u happy. We do not give a F!!!! Bye!!"
queen_annastacyp:
"REST YUL EDOCHIE REST STOP TODAY IS SUNDAY STOP."
Yul Edochie reacts to dad Pete's interview about his 2nd marriage
Yul Edochie, in a post on Instagram, reacted to the report of his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie’s interview on his marriage to Judy Austin.
In a recent interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie, who marked his 53rd wedding anniversary in October, revealed he didn’t feel good about his son’s decision to marry a second wife since he is a Christian.
According to Yul, there were other trending issues like actress Uche Ogbodo and Wizkid’s drama.
He wrote;
“My matter still dey ground? Una wan use my own spoil other people own. Allow Wizkid and Uche Ogbodo to trend in peace naa. This is their time.”
Source: Legit.ng