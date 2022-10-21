Nollywood movie stars Freddi Leonard and Peggy Ovire have stirred mixed reactions from their fans and supporters on social media

Leonard had taken to his Instagram page with a special post in celebration of the screen diva’s birthday ceremony

However, the actor took many by surprise with his words as he confirmed that they are in fact lovers in a relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Female fans and supporters of Nollywood screen god, Frederick Leonard, have had their hearts broken following a recent post shared online.

The top actor recently dedicated a special post to fellow movie star, Peggy Ovire, who clocked a new age on Friday, October 21.

Actor Freddie Leonard goes public about romance with colleague Peggy Ovire. Photo: @freddieleonard/@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

However, the shock came when Leonard in his heart-melting caption to the celebrant confirmed that they are indeed more than friends.

“Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant. Look How Far We've Come Baby. It's Your Birthday Today and So the World Celebrates You...But Our Love... I Will Celebrate Always. Happy Birthday @peggyovireMy Baby My Valentine...I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See post below:

Social media users react

atynel said:

"I suspected them, their chemistry in movies was revealing, good luck guys ."

paditaagu said:

"Choi . The Alpha and Omega of captions! The Baba of "God when" captions!! The Lord of "I go love o" captions!!! The grandfather of "It is the caption for me" !!!! Choi choi choi!!! Let me rest my caption with: Happy Birthday our Baby @peggyovire Ngwa, let me run before they come for me."

luchydonalds said:

"Yeahhhhh finally the phenomenon is not sending at all… awww happy birthday to her ❤️."

ms_alexiis said:

"I suspected their chemistry on a movie I watched ."

robiblessing said:

" my heart is shaking My crush has chosen someone else… lol Congratulations to them."

Stan Nze gushes over wife on 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebration for Nollywood celebrity couple Stan Nze and his actress wife Blessing Jessica Obasi as they marked their first wedding anniversary on September 11.

To make it special, the two love birds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng