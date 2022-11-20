Nollywood’s Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire left guests gushing after they stepped out together as husband and wife for the first time at their traditional wedding

The two were spotted in similar outfits as they walked down while friends and family members gushed over them

Legit.ng compiled more fun videos from the wedding ceremony as congratulatory messages poured in for the celebrity couple

All roads led to Warri, Delta state on Saturday, November 19, for Nollywood lovebirds Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard.

The two finally had their traditional wedding ceremony and it was indeed a beautiful event that left people gushing over their union.

Videos from Peggy Ovire & Freddie Leonard's traditional wedding. Photo: @anthonymonjaro/@freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

As expected, social media was flooded with fun videos highlighting special moments from the star-studded wedding ceremony.

One video captured the moment Freddie and his wife, Peggy, made their very first public appearance as a married couple as family and friends gushed over them.

The actor and his wife were both clad in traditional outfits as they walked down in the midst of their loved ones.

Watch the sweet videos below:

Peggy Ovire delivers heartwarming speech

Another romantic video from the event captured the moment Peggy delivered a moving and heartfelt speech to her husband.

The actress teasingly noted that she often gets on his nerve but it is never because she intends to take him for granted.

Peggy vowed to always love her man and give him his due respect as the head of their family.

Watch her speak below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

i_am_onyi_empire said:

"Congratulations to Freddie and Peggy…May GOD bless every single person who desires marriage with a great husband/wife."

nene_george said:

"When beauty jam handsome, you can imagine the outcome of their children. They’re both beautiful. Peggy, you stole my man sha, but I forgive you. Happy marital bliss ."

toniawhyte007 said:

"So beautiful 7 years woow, i knew they were dating but decided to mind my business, all i saw was love and perfect match and are really good for each other."

blesyn_obiaku said:

"This union will last forever in Jesus name. God lives in this home. Cheers to our film lord and his wife."

dedei_organic_foods said:

"I just love the fact that u guys have dated for 7yrs and u didn’t let the media know."

