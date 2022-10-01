Isreal DMW seems to be on a mission to let the world know that his boss, Davido, and Chioma Rowland are picking things up again

Hours after sharing a photo of the two on his IG page, Isreal returned with more Instastory photos of Chioma in Davido’s house

The mother of one was seen looking comfortable in nightwear and the photos have since sparked reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Controversial aide Isreal DMW continues to give life to speculations that his boss, Davido, and his former lover, Chioma Rowland are dating again.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal shared a photo of Chioma joining Davido at the dining table as he enjoyed a meal.

New photos of Chioma rocking nightgown inside Davido's mansion surface. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In his caption, the troublesome aide noted that it is unwise for anyone to meddle in the business of a man and woman.

Well, Isreal did not stop there. The DMW star took to his Instastory channel with photos of Chioma rocking nightwear inside Davido’s house.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react

excelgurl said:

"Second baby calling."

temiilahdaemii__ said:

"Na y the relationship no gree last coz they keep casting themselves all the time they can work things out in private , we dont need to know na all these eyes ontop their matter no make the relationship stable."

ck_013 said:

"My people ❤️❤️❤️ this Ship is for the strong hearted."

kellyessin3 said:

"Make them sha marry oh. That's my own. Wish them well."

vanessavibes__ said:

"She’s unproblematic, a good cook, she’s beautiful and has given him a cute son wetin again remain for u to marry this babe David??"

topdogdesigners said:

"Now dem don dey post, because #Chiefpriest casted dem by post a video of her and #Davido in a club together earlier in the week. He even gave hint of her pregnancy. (But David and Chioma will be here misleading fans, fans thinking they aren't together)..."

theadorable_oma said:

"Na mumu Dey put mouth for man and woman matter."

Davido's first baby mama Sophia shares cryptic post

Reports recently made the rounds that Davido and Mama Imade unfollowed each other on Instagram after the singer was seen spending more and more time with his third baby mama, Chioma.

In a new development, Sophia seems to have reacted to the whole drama on her Instagram story with a cryptic post.

According to her, she has never seen a cat take rubbish from dogs.

Source: Legit.ng