Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, says she's tired of complaining about Lagos not working for her, and that's why she decided to go into politics

The popular movie producer also disclosed the one thing that pushed her to accept to be the deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos state

Akindele recently shared with Legit.ng what Lagosians stand to benefit from her participation if her party wins the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos

Nollywood actress and superstar filmmaker, Funke Akindele, recently threw a one-in-town movie premiere for her latest film that is set to hit the cinemas soon, 'Battle on Buka Street.'

At the event were several Nollywood actors, directors, singers and many other celebrities from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele finally opens up about her political ambition and what's driving it. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

However, the biggest attraction at the premiere was seeing the PDP's governorship candidate for Lagos state and Funke Akindele's running mate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), present the event to support his deputy on her big night.

Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa had the opportunity to speak with Funke Akindele about her political ambition, and her new movie.

Below are more of the juicy details from the interview.

I was tired of complaining about the state of things, that's why I am running - Funke Akindele

The first-time politician disclosed what her biggest motivation was for deciding to accept to be PDP's deputy governorship candidate for Lagos state.

The Jenifa actress said she was tired of complaining and wishing for a better Lagos. She also, shared that she desires to usher in a new Lagos state that works for everybody and not just for a selected few.

"You live in Lagos, you work in Lagos, maybe you went to school here too, you have an address in this great state, you pay tax in Lagos are you happy in Lagos?"

She continued, saying:

"Are you satisfied, with the present government, for over 23 years of APC governing this state, what has it truly done to stand it out among other economic power hub regions or states? What government practice has the current administration been able to implement that stands it out."

Is Lagos truly rich? If yes, then where is all the money going?

The actress also addressed the purported popular notion that Lagos is a wealthy state, as compared to other Nigerian states. She said her administration if elected would bring transparency to the public finance of Lagos state.

"Is Lagos truly rich, in reality as much as they state that it is, with over N50 billion internally generated revenue made every month, why can't we feel it?"

In what seemed, like an onslaught of the present APC administration led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Funke Akindele almost had a question for every question asked, she had this to say about Lagos being wealthy and the fifth-largest economy in Africa:

"If Lagos is truly rich, do we Lagosians feel the impact on the streets of Lagos? Why do we have to suffer so much just because we want to commute from one part of the state to the other. My brother, we're just rich on paper we're not rich in reality.

I have a track record of being an achiever and a successful businesswoman

Funke, also spoke about her track record as a young Nigerian and her achievements. While hammering quite hard that she's a true reflection of the young Lagosian's hustle mentality.

The actress also touched on why the interest of young Nigerians is at the centre of her campaign.

"I have a track record, you've seen what I have done over the years, I have empowered a lot of young people. I have run my business for close to 20 years on a small-medium scale, it is time for a change, to go in on a large scale and make a difference. I am tired of complaining"

Our future is at stake if we continue to live the way we do in Lagos, Akindele said

"As a young person in Lagos, I'm bothered if things continues the way they're in Lagos. No matter your tribe, as long as you live in Lagos and you're tired of the standard of living, the present situation of things, and there is a feeling that it is time for a change, well now you have it. That is the succour Jandor and I intend to provide."

I want to make a change, the actress declared as she further gave reasons for her political ambitions

"I'm passionate about young people, I'm passionate about women, I'm passionate about the young kids on the streets, I want to make a change, that is why I'm running."

