A Nigerian PhD candidate shared why she felt joy after watching the popular South African series, The Polygamist, streaming on Netflix

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews

The US-based scholar who shared her review explained why she felt joy after watching the series and how it was related to her research

A Nigerian PhD candidate, Ogechukwukamma Christine Kalu, got people talking as she shared her joy about a trending Netflix series, The Polygamist.

She mentioned why she felt joy after watching the movie, highlighting some issues she noticed.

The Polygamist: PhD Candidate Shares Why She Felt Joy After Watching Viral Netflix Series

Source: UGC

ThePolygamist, which premiered globally on Netflix on June 12, 2026, is a South African drama series.

The storyline focuses on Jonasi Gomora, a self-made CEO whose glamorous life unravels under the weight of multiple wives and secret affairs

PhD candidate analyses The Polygamist on Netflix

On her Facebook page, Ogechukwukamma Christine Kalu shared what stood out for her in the movie.

Her Facebook post read:

“The only thing I took away from watching the Polygamist series was a profound sense of joy, joy in knowing that the world is finally being forced to confront the ripple effects of adults remaining in unhealthy relationships.

"What the series does, intentionally or not, is that it stripped away the romanticized or culturally sanctioned framing of polygamy and exposed the emotional, psychological, and structural fractures that often exist beneath it.

"What stood out to me was not just the overt conflicts, but the very subtle cumulative harm, the emotional neglect, the competition for validation, the instability, and the quiet normalization of dysfunction. These are not isolated experiences, they are patterns that we see and even live within. When such patterns are sustained over time, they do not simply affect the individuals directly involved, they shape the entire ecosystem of the family.

"The Polygamist series highlights something that has long been overlooked in public discourse within Nigerian/African context, the ripple effect!!!!

"We see how unresolved tensions among adults translate into confusion, insecurity, and emotional burden for children. We see how power dynamics, inequity, and dissatisfaction become normalized. And perhaps most importantly, we see how these environments can silently teach children what relationships are supposed to look like, what to tolerate, what to expect, and what to replicate.

"This is exactly why I describe my reaction as “joy.” Not joy in the dysfunction itself, but in the exposure of it. Joy because visibility creates an opportunity for accountability, and awareness, which are at the core of violence prevention.

"This Netflix series accurately describes my work as a researcher. It largely sits at the core of my work in family and community violence prevention. My research is rooted in the belief that adult decisions, especially within family relationships, are never contained. They ripple outward, shaping children’s developmental pathways, influencing community norms, and, in many cases, perpetuating cycles of harm. When unhealthy relationship structures are normalized, they become embedded in the social fabric."

The Polygamist: PhD Candidate Shares Why She Felt Joy After Watching Viral Netflix Series

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady's observation about The Polygamist

Idemudia George said:

"I hope women also learn from this especially during the dating stage that double or even triple dating also causes emotional neglect, competition for validation, instability and dysfunction for the men folks too."

Chinenye Odionye said:

"I would have love to watch the series but I am still healing from growing up in a polygamous home!"

In a related story, a TV host shared why she would not be watching the viral Netflix series, despite the hype.

Woman shares review of Behind The Scenes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix posted an emotional clip from the movie that made her cry.

She also shared how she prayed while watching the movie, sharing what scared her while watching the movie.

Source: Legit.ng