Singer 2Baba celebrated this year's Father's Day with his estranged wife Annie Idibia's daughters

A heartwarming clip captured the African Queen crooner, Isabella, Olivia, and some other people outdoors

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru's absence in the video also stirred up rumours about their marriage

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, was spotted with his daughters, Isabella and Olivia, whom he had with his estranged wife during this year's Father's Day celebration.

The clips from the family hangout were shared via Isabella and 2Baba's brother, Charles Instagram stories on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

2Baba hangs out with estranged wife Annie’s daughters on Father's Day. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

A clip captured Annie's second daughter, Olivia, clinging to the music star in a sweet way that has received applause from social media users.

The singer's hangout with his daughters comes amid rumours about his marriage to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, who was not spotted in the video as well.

Legit.ng reported that the Deputy Majority Leader, who has often flaunted her wedding ring in photos, suddenly appeared without it in a couple of public appearances. This immediately raised the eyebrows of online in-laws.

This quickly escalated into rumours that all might not be well between the lawmaker and her husband. This was immediately followed by different theories by netizens about the couple's relationship.

Fans gush about 2Baba's daughters Olivia and Isabella as they hangout with him on Father's Day. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

While Natasha has appeared to shut down the rumours, sharing loved-up videos of herself and 2Baba, the singer has yet to make any social media post about it.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba reacted to a video of his daughters Isabella and Olivia showcasing their powerful voices in a fun video.

The video from 2Baba's outing with his daughters Isabella and Olivia is below:

Reactions as 2Baba hangs out with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared observations about the African Queen singer. Read the comments below:

360__vogue commented:

"Olivia don really miss her papa wey jezebel collect from their hand."

everything_precious117:

"The fact that his kids doesn’t despise him over all the shenanigans around him is a good thing."

iheanachoveronica commented:

"He look so healthy now."

chizzy_arthur commented:

"When your daughter loves you eeh,you have secured a life happiness."

your_trusted_food_shopper said:

"Legend dey very calm, na quiet man were no like wahala at all."

realpreciousiy wrote:

"Let people be, we are too judgemental all in the name of blogging. Alex Ekubo’s passing showed me that these celebrities are going through so much. Let’s share peace and love."

bloodtonic_nwa commented:

"Dont he miss Annie sometimes? Am genuinely asking, does he exs at some point miss each other does yul Atimes miss may, of cus yes ooo."

2Baba appreciates son's stepfather

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

His appreciation for his son's stepfather also captured attention.

Source: Legit.ng