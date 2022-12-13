Jandor has promised to include southeasterner in the running of affairs of Lagos state if elected governor in 2023

Also, the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party promised to stop harassment against them in markets

According to him, the Ndigbos through their businesses contributed immensely to the wealth of Lagos

The southeasterners in Lagos have been assured of adequate participation in government if the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wins the governorship election in the state.

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Lagos PDP governorship candidate gave the assurance at an interactive meeting with Ndigbo leaders at the palace of Eze Ndigbo of Ikeja local government, Lagos.

Jandor promises better lives for Ndigbo if he is elected: Photo credit: Lagos4lagosmovement

According to him, the prosperity of the state could be linked to the investment of Ndigbo in Lagos state, Vanguard Newspaper added.

He said:

“I am here to assure the Igwe that this time around, the party that you love, will jointly form the government of Lagos state with you in 2023. Although, we know it is difficult for one to have been working all over the years with no results, l appeal to you that this is not the time to give up.

“When we come on board, everybody will clap for us and say Lagos is a very rich state because we cannot be a rich state without Ndigbo’s contributions in Ladipo and Alaba International Markets. So if we are rich today, it is because of the huge investments and contributions of Igbo community in our state. For us, we recognise and appreciate that.

“If elected as governor, I will eliminate every form of harassment in the markets and make sure nobody, in whatever name under my administration closes down your markets.

“We are going to run a government that will not consider you as second class citizens in Lagos state. This is your home and I am going to treat you as our own."

