Nigerian skit maker Officer Woos reacted to viral claims linking him to an alleged drug transportation arrest

Rumours alleged NAFDAC arrested him over “drug-laced pastries,” prompting strong legal action from his team

Comedian threatened lawsuits, demands retraction and public apology within 48 hours as he clears his name

Nigerian comedian and content creator Officer Woos has shut down viral allegations claiming he was arrested over drug transportation.

The skit maker, whose real name is Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi, reported to have been arrested by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the supposed importation of hard drug-laced pastries from Mexico.

The claims suggested that the comedian was linked to a serious drug-related case involving bread and brownies allegedly infused with illicit substances.

Officer Woos reacts to viral claims linking him to an alleged drug transportation arrest. Photos: Officer Woos.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the rumours, his legal representatives have dismissed the reports as completely false and malicious.

According to a statement released by his lawyers, Officer Woos has never been arrested, investigated, or charged over any drug-related matter.

The legal team further clarified that the allegations were fabricated and designed to damage his public image and career.

They described the publication as a deliberate misinformation campaign, stressing that it violates provisions of Nigerian defamation laws as well as the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act and the Criminal Code.

The lawyers demanded an immediate retraction of the reports and a public apology from all individuals or platforms responsible for spreading the claims.

They also set a 48-hour deadline for compliance, warning that failure to do so would lead to legal consequences.

The statement also revealed that Gbadamosi has authorised his legal team to pursue civil action against those behind the viral story.

This includes claims for damages and formal petitions to law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies to address the spread of false information.

The team warned that any continued circulation of the allegations would be met with legal action, as they insisted on protecting his reputation.

Taking to his page alongside the official statement, the comedian himself addressed the situation briefly, maintaining his innocence.

“The claims are entirely false, fabricated, and without basis. This will be handled through the appropriate legal channels. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

Read the statement here:

Reactions trail Officer Woos' statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@chrisemilogames stated:

"Who else come to this page after seeing the news ?? or or or or omo I sh sh sh shoc"

@n.i.femi_noted:

"Wallahi immediately I saw it on TikTok I entered is page on ig straight this bloggers are mad Sha."

@adeni_mo shared:

"As you they make money. 2 things is important in your life get yourself a lawyer and a doctor. U see that lawyer part mad people plenty for Nigeria wey go look for your troubles. Thank God"

Officer Woos threatens lawsuits, demands retraction and public apology within 48 hours. Photo: Officer Woos.

Source: Instagram

Officer Woos buys Lexus

Recall that in 2021, Legit.ng had reported that Officer Woos bought himself a brand-new Lexus.

In a video that was posted online, the shirtless comedian, known for his role as a confused and stammering police officer in skits, was seen sporting a huge smile as he entered his new car, ready to take it for a spin. Fans and celebrities congratulated him on his big win

Source: Legit.ng