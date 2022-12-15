Legit.ng apologises to Funke Akindele and withdraws an earlier comment shared with the public, represented as that of the actress

There was a statement credited to the respected actress during a recent interview session held with the film star's movie premiere

We would love to state that, the deputy governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party of Lagos state is an outstanding businesswoman, mother and actress

This is an official statement apologizing and withdrawing a report by Legit.ng on the reasons for the crash of the marriage of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, which was a misinterpretation of her words during an interview held with a staff of the company.

We would like to state that, Legit.ng the said publication was done without any malicious intent to diminish or taint her reputation and social standing.

Instead, it would be stated here that she's hugely respected and admired for her work as an actress and as a successful businesswoman.

Just to put that in context, even after the said publication, another part of the piece from the same interview with the actress which was already scheduled to go out, spoke highly of the movie star and her mission to help chart a great and new course for Lagos state was exalted in it.

We, genuinely, would love to attest that such misinterpretation would was regretted.

Funke Akindele’s admirable evolution from child star to one of Nollywood’s biggest names

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it is a common saying that many are born, but few are chosen. In the case of Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, she appears to have been born and chosen for the path she later charted in life.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has evolved through many stages and not many people were fortunate enough to survive it.

While some people did not rest on their oars and kept on pushing for when their big break would come, others fell off on the sidelines and remained only a faint memory in the minds of a few.

