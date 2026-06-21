Breaking: Another Nigerian Lawmaker Is Dead as Details Emerge

Hon. Wanzam Mohammed Zaki of Bauchi State House of Assembly dies after a brief illness

Speaker and Governor pay tribute to Zaki, honoring his legacy and dedication

Funeral prayer held at Gwallaga Juma’at Mosque, reflecting on Zaki's contributions

Hon. Wanzam Mohammed Zaki, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Sakwa Constituency, has died after a brief illness.

The lawmaker, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Bauchi, served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation before his death.

Bauchi lawmaker Hon. Wanzam Mohammed Zaki passes away after a brief illness. Photo credit: @BauchiFacts

Source: Twitter

Bauchi speaker announces passing of legislator

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abubakar Y. Sulaiman, confirmed the development in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Garba Kobi.

The Speaker described Zaki as a dedicated public servant who contributed to the growth of his constituency and Bauchi State.

The statement read:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Sakwa Constituency, Hon. Mohammad Wanzam.”

Governor Bala Mohammed pays tribute

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, also expressed sadness over the death of the lawmaker, describing him as a humble leader and committed representative of the people, Daily Trust reported.

In a condolence message, the governor said Zaki’s contributions, particularly through his role overseeing budget and appropriation matters, would be remembered, Vanguard reported.

“His death is a great loss not only to his family and constituents but also to the entire Bauchi State. We have lost a dependable legislator, a bridge-builder, and a man whose humility and dedication earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike,” the governor stated.

The funeral prayer for the deceased lawmaker was held on Sunday at Gwallaga Juma’at Mosque in Bauchi, with prayers offered for Allah’s mercy and eternal rest for him.

Ex-INEC chairman Jega's wife confirmed dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, passed away. The family announced her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Her Janaiza prayer will be held after the Zuhr prayer at 1.30 pm at the National Mosque in Abuja. The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and asked friends, associates, and well‑wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng