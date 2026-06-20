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Breaking: INEC Declares Winner in Kano Assembly Bye-Election
Politics

Breaking: INEC Declares Winner in Kano Assembly Bye-Election

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Shuaibu Rabiu of the APC has been declared the winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano. He polled 35,356 votes to secure the seat.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCNigeria PoliceINECArewaKano State
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