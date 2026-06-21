Tunisia have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after failing to record a win in Group F

The Carthage Eagles recorded a 4-0 loss to Japan at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on Sunday, June 21, 2026

Legit.ng will look at how much the African team will earn despite their elimination from the 23rd edition of the Mundial

Tunisia became the third team and first African side to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after another humiliating loss in the group stage.

The Carthage Eagles lost 4-0 to Japan on Sunday morning at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Tunisia are out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-0 to Japan. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Japan humbles Tunisia

Japan handed Tunisia a heavy defeat as the Asian side celebrated their 1,000th international match in style at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Blue Samurai took the lead in just the fourth minute when Daichi Kamada finished from close range after being set up by Keito Nakamura.

Japan dominated the opening half, with Tunisia struggling to cope both physically and tactically.

Ayase Ueda doubled Japan's advantage in the 30th minute, finishing off a swift counterattack after being assisted by Ko Itakura to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break.

Tunisia attempted to mount a response after halftime, but Hannibal Mejbri squandered a clear opportunity in the 49th minute.

Japan extended their lead in the 69th minute when Junya Ito drilled a low shot into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, who made several saves to prevent an even heavier defeat.

Ueda completed his brace in the 83rd minute, heading home a cross from Kaishu Sano to seal a comprehensive 4-0 victory, per Sky Sports.

The result compounded Tunisia's misery after their opening defeat to Sweden, a setback that led to the dismissal of head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

Tunisia will earn $10.5 million despite their early elimination at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

The Carthage Eagles featured in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, and were knocked out in the group stage in all.

Tunisia will take on table-toppers the Netherlands in their final match of the tournament at the Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, in the USA on Friday, June 26, 2026, per Flashscore.

How much will Tunisia earn from 2026 World Cup?

Despite their early exit, Tunisia will still receive a significant financial reward from FIFA thanks to the expanded prize-money structure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Every nation that qualified for the tournament was awarded $1.5 million to cover preparation and participation costs.

In addition, the 16 teams eliminated during the group stage will each receive $9 million in prize money.

As a result, Tunisia are set to earn a total of $10.5 million from their participation in the tournament, despite failing to progress to the knockout rounds.

FIFA President sends message to Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes that an African nation is capable of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Infantino tipped Senegal and Morocco to lead the charge for an African title win, particularly with an increased slot of 10 teams this year.

Source: Legit.ng