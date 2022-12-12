Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has exhibited his cooking skills at the 2022 Lagos food festival

To the delight of thousands of people at the event, the governor prepared Nigeria's pupular fish pepper soup

Meanwhile, there was Jollof rice war cooking competition between Kenya, Togo, Nigeria and Ghana chefs

In what can be described a beautiful scenario, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday December 12, joined other African chefs at the 2022 Lagos food festival.

At the event, the Lagos state governor also prepared fish pepper soup to the delight of participants at the event, PM News reports.

The governor was joined by Chef Gbolabo Adebakin and a popular food blogger in Instagram “Diaryofakitchenlover” Chef Tolani.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prepares fish pepper soup. Photo credit: PM News

One of the highlight of the festival features Jollof rice war cooking competition between Kenya, Togo, Nigeria and Ghana chefs.

Ajiri from Ghana contested against Chef Feyi of Nigeria, News Agency of Nigeria added.

