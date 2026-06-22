A Nigerian man has praised his wife who graduated with a first-class master’s degree while raising two toddlers

In a now-viral post, the proud husband recounted the sacrifices that were made so she could achieve such a feat

Speaking further, he also appreciated himself for helping her out with some tasks and being present for her

A Nigerian husband has drawn admiration online after sharing how he supported his wife through a demanding postgraduate programme while they raised two young children.

He disclosed the unseen effort behind his wife's academic success and the role of teamwork within the home.

Man recounts how he supported wife’s postgraduate studies every single day. Photo credit: @eedriss_akinlabi/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks as wife bags first class

The man identified as @eedris_akinlabi explained that his wife bagged a first class in her master’s programme despite facing constant childcare duties and household responsibilities.

He noted that the achievement was not hers alone, but the result of shared sacrifice.

While she attended to lectures, assignments and examinations, he took on more of the daily tasks that kept the family running.

He recalled mornings filled with the needs of toddlers, interruptions during work calls, and evenings spent balancing his own job with parenting duties.

He stressed that fatherhood extended beyond financial provision. For him, it meant stepping in when she needed quiet to study, managing bedtime routines after long days, and creating space for her to focus.

He acknowledged that the process was exhausting and at times chaotic, but he regarded it as worthwhile.

The couple, he said, relied on patience and mutual understanding to navigate the pressures of study, work and raising children.

Man recounts his contribution to wife's academic success. Photo credit: @eedriss_akinlabi/X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Earlier this year, my wife graduated with a First Class Master’s degree while raising two toddlers—and that achievement still leaves me in awe. What most people saw was the result. What they didn’t see was the daily chaos, the sacrifices behind the scenes, and the teamwork it took to make it happen. Since today is Father’s Day, let me talk about that part. I work from home, so by default, many days became me, my laptop, meetings, deadlines, and two tiny human beings who believed every 10 minutes was an emergency. One child crying. One asking for food. One spilling something. One dragging a toy.

"One suddenly needing attention the exact moment I was about to speak in a meeting. There were days I would be replying Slack messages with one hand and settling toddler drama with the other. Some afternoons, the house looked like a daycare survived an earthquake. But we kept going. She was studying. I was working. The children were being children. And somehow, between assignments, meetings, bedtime routines, school runs, tantrums, deadlines and exhaustion, she finished. Not just finished. She finished with First Class.

"Fatherhood has taught me that providing is not only money. Sometimes it is presence. Sometimes it is holding the house together quietly so someone else can chase a dream. Sometimes it is missing your own rest so the family can move forward. So today, I’m celebrating fathers who are not always loud about what they carry. The ones working, babysitting, cooking, cleaning, school-running, praying, planning and still showing up. Some sacrifices don’t trend. But they build families."

Reactions as man shares experience with wife

The post touched many Nigerians who commented on the importance of recognising contributions that often go unnoticed.

Several people praised the way he framed support as an integral part of a marriage rather than an extra favour.

Others reflected on their own experiences of balancing education and family life, noting how difficult it was to succeed without a partner willing to share the load.

Busayo said:

"Congratulations to her and the entire family. Raising young children while pursuing higher degree with excellence is not a walk in the park."

MoSimple said:

"God bless you and every father put in the work. Your labour will not be in vain and your desires for your family will be actualized. Happy Father's Day!"

Olajide added:

"Congratulations to your wife. But there is nothing like first class master degree."

See the post below:

Man pays millions for his wife to study

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man received public appreciation from his wife, who graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University, UK.

The happy woman, who bagged a degree in international marketing, said her husband paid her school fees, spending N29 million.

Source: Legit.ng