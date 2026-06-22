Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between England and Ghana

The Black Stars will take on the Three Lions in their second group stage match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, United States

Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Croatia in their opening game, while Carlos Queiroz’s side scored a late winner against Panama

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L second match between Ghana and England on June 23.

England and Ghana will face off at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA, on June 23 after the Black Stars’ first match in Canada.

Antoine Semenyo set to lead Ghana against England. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Yirenkyi scored a late winner for the Black Stars to beat Panama 1-0 in their opening match, while the Three Lions defeated Croatia 4-2.

The two sides on three points in Group L are now set to face off in the second match, while Croatia will take on the Central American nation of Panama.

Supercomputer predicts England vs Ghana

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its predicted outcome for the crucial Group L match between England and Ghana.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations of the match, and England came on top in 78.8%. It ended in a draw 13.3% of the time, while Ghana won only 7.9%.

The predictions are unsurprising as Thomas Tuchel’s side boasts one of the best squads and are one of the leading favourites to win the competition.

A draw would help Ghana’s push for the knockout stage, with the match against Croatia still to come after claiming ‘undeserved’ three points against Panama.

For the Three Lions, a win would see them through to the next round, giving Tuchel the opportunity of resting some key players for the final game against Panama.

As noted by SuperSport, the two coaches surprisingly do not share a lot of history as they have only met once in a friendly in 2011, which ended 1-1.

Carlos Queiroz speaks ahead of facing England

Ghana national team head coach Carlos Queiroz has warned his team that they have to pay the price if they want to win against England.

Carlos Queiroz warns Ghana players ahead of England clash. Photo by Ezra Shaw.

Source: Getty Images

“We have to suffer; there is no other way. We must be ready to make sacrifices. You have to be ready to pay the price because a win in this World Cup is very expensive,” he said ahead of the match. “But the boys are ready to pay that price. Very expensive.”

The Black Stars will be boosted by the return of Thomas Partey, who missed their opening match after he was denied an entry visa into Canada.

Ekong sends message to Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that William Troost-Ekong sent a message of support to Ghana ahead of their second group stage clash with England.

The former Super Eagles captain admits that despite the rivalry, birth teams share love and he would wish for them to go far at this tournament.

Source: Legit.ng