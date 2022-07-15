Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, caused a stir on social media after she was revealed as Lagos state deputy governorship candidate for PDP

A video making the rounds also showed the actress speaking on her chances at winning the Lagos state deputy governorship

According to the actress in the trending clip, she has about 20 million fans on social media and the people ‘feel’ her

Funke’s statement led to a number of interesting reactions from Nigerians and some said politics is not Jenifa’s Diary

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has continued to cause a buzz on social media over her recent involvement in politics.

The movie star was recently unveiled as Lagos state deputy governorship candidate under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In a recent development, Funke once again got fans talking after a video went viral of her speaking on her chances of winning the election.

Funke Akindele speaks on her chances of winning Lagos guber race with her 20 million social media followers. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

The movie star seemed convinced that her social media fans could be her sure ticket to winning going by her statements during an interview on Channels TV.

A snippet from the interview made the rounds online where she spoke on having the numbers as well as fans and followers.

She said:

“I have the numbers, I have fans and followers, I'm true to myself.”

The interviewer then asked the actress to put a figure to the numbers she has and Funke said:

“I have over 20 million fans on social media. The grassroots there are lots of people. They are my fans, they feel me, outside of Ikorodu. I have fans at the grassroots level everywhere and I'm true to myself.”

Not stopping there, the actress also spoke on why she ventured into politics. She said:

“What I'm coming in for is to better the lives of Lagosians. I am tired of typing and I am tired of talking. I want a positive change. I want to get into power to proffer solutions to the problems we are going through.”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to video of Funke Akindele talking about her fans helping her win election

Funke Akindele’s reliance on her fans to win the election raised a series of mixed reactions. A number of people found it amusing and shared their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Joykamso:

“Your 20M fans all reside in Lagos abi? Your eye go neat Ma!”

Abilove262:

“So disappointed in funke saying this did she just said fans .”

Melissa_oti:

“Is this a scene on jenifa’s diary??? .”

Nengiscollection:

“Shey there was one TikTok celebrity that organized a meet and greet and nobody came? Ma please no rely on fans oo.”

Holubuks:

“I don't know why I'm laughing Are her 20M fans all based in Lagos? Realistically speaking.”

Sandy_nene:

“20million fans/ followers doesn’t translate to votes. Be a realist, please.”

Oluchijuliajideuno:

“Not me. She has never been vocal about anything.”

Official_slimchiz:

“She thinks is jenifa’s diary .”

Themeatvilla:

“Funke... Politics is not Showbiz, Politics is Tricks. ShowBiz is Show. Know the difference.”

Nekkycutie:

“No! No!! No!!! Politics is not a reality show where these things may count for sth. Is she implying that all her followers and fans are resident in Lagos? Even if they are, so because she’s Jenifa or Funke Akindele, they will automatically vote for her irrespective of their other preferred candidates? Whoever advised her on this has goofed big time‍♀️‍♀️.”

