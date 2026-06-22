A young lady who once worked as a salesgirl successfully graduated from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

The brilliant scholar emerged as the overall best graduating student after overcoming years of severe financial constraints

She opened up about her academic journey and bagging a first-class degree during an interview with Legit.ng

A young Nigerian lady, Loveth Onyeagubor, has inspired many people after emerging as the overall best graduating student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) despite facing years of financial hardship before gaining admission.

Loveth, who graduated from the Department of Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology, finished with an outstanding CGPA of 4.94 out of 5.00.

A UNIPORT graduate who worked as a salesgirl before admission finishes with a first-class degree. Photo credit: Loveth Onyeagubor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Former salesgirl bags outstanding result upon graduation

The UNIPORT graduate was also named the valedictorian and best graduating student during the university's 36th combined convocation ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic session.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the brilliant graduate recounted how she was unable to proceed to university immediately after completing her secondary school education in 2017 because of financial constraints.

Loveth worked as salesgirl before UNIPORT admission

Speaking about her journey, Loveth explained that she spent several years working as a salesgirl while holding firmly to her dream of obtaining a university education.

According to her, the difficult period taught her important life lessons that later helped her excel academically.

She told Legit.ng:

"After completing my secondary school education in 2017, I was unable to immediately further my education due to financial constraints. For several years, I worked as a salesgirl while holding firmly to my dream of obtaining a university education and building a career that would allow me to impact lives through knowledge."

She added that those years taught her patience, resilience, discipline, and hope.

A UNIPORT graduate bags a first-class degree and is awarded as the Best Graduating Student in her department. Photo credit: Loveth Onyeagubor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Loveth said having to work instead of attending school made her realise that life does not always go according to plan.

"It made me realise that in this life everything will not go according to my plan. I had to learn patience and discipline. I have always wanted to go to school. I kept that in mind and forged ahead."

How UNIPORT graduate maintained excellent grades

When asked about the secret behind her exceptional academic performance, the scholar revealed that consistency, faith, proper planning, and effective study habits played major roles in her success.

She explained that she discovered she learned better during the daytime and made sure she maximised those hours.

According to her, she started studying early in every semester, prepared personal notes, and regularly asked questions both in class and from senior colleagues.

She said:

"I started studying and making my own notes early in the semester. I asked questions a lot both in class and to my senior colleagues. I always prayed for direction and the Lord answered in ways I can't explain."

The graduate also credited her success to maintaining the right associations and understanding what study methods worked best for her.

UNIPORT graduate records perfect 5.00 semester CGPA

The UNIPORT graduate disclosed that her highest semester CGPA was a perfect 5.00 out of 5.00.

The feat further highlighted her academic excellence during her years at the University of Port Harcourt.

How she overcame major academic challenges

Despite her remarkable success, Loveth admitted that there were moments when her academic journey became very challenging.

One of the most difficult periods came when she lost her phone during her 300-level studies.

She told Legit.ng:

"Yes, there were times. One of which was when I lost my phone in 300 level and a lot of my course materials were in PDF files. I was so frustrated that period but I will forever be grateful for our library computer room. It really helped me. I had a friend send the files to a computer there and I used it for studying. It required me leaving my house early in order to be the first there so I can use that particular computer. I know you will ask why not just print it, but the files were many and there was no money for those expenses."

Loveth also encouraged young Nigerians not to lose hope regardless of their present circumstances.

"I will say, don't give up. Though you may be delayed, don't lose hope. Have a dream and stay consistent, you will one day look back and be amazed at how far you've come," she said.

Proud UNIPORT graduate displays each semester's CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) generated reactions online after sharing her total CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng