Federal High Court Abuja remanded activist Omoyele Sowore at the Kuje Custodial Centre on June 22 over his case with the DSS

After the ruling, Sowore revealed that he was prepared for prison and said he would continue mobilising people while awaiting the next hearing date

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala reacted to the sudden development, stating that the authorities had already planned the dramatic prison remand

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 elections, Doris Ogala, has reacted after activist Omoyele Sowore was remanded in Kuje Prison.

On Monday, June 22, Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja ordered Sowore to be kept at the Kuje Custodial Centre following the revocation of his bail last week.

Doris Ogala says Sowore's remand to Kuje Prison is already planned as she criticises the Nigerian judicial system. Photo: doris_ogala/yelesho

Source: Instagram

The judge also dismissed Sowore’s application for the trial judge to step aside from the case, despite allegations of bias raised by the activist.

DSS charges and bail revocation

Omoyele Sowore, who is the AAC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, is facing trial by the Department of State Services (DSS) on cybercrime charges after allegedly calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “a criminal” in a social media post.

In a short ruling delivered in court, Justice Umar directed that Sowore remain in custody until the hearing and determination of his motion for a stay of the order revoking his bail and the bench warrant.

The matter was adjourned to June 24, 2026, for hearing of the application.

Doris Ogala alleges the outcome was planned after court remands Omoyele Sowore to Kuje Prison. Photo: doris_ogala/yelesho

Source: Instagram

Sowore reacts outside court

Speaking after the court session, Sowore said he was prepared for prison and would continue mobilising people despite the ruling.

He stated:

“I’m going to prison to keep mobilising our people. The court was told by the prosecution that they must insist on sending me to Kuje Prison until Wednesday. I came prepared. I even brought my prison bag.”

The controversial human rights activist added that everything is happening for a good reason, as someone must pay the price for the betterment of the country.

“All these are happening for a good reason. Somebody must make sacrifices that will benefit this country.”

Doris Ogala condemns court ruling

Reacting outside the court, Doris Ogala shared a video on her Instagram page, where she criticised the decision, insisting that it was pre-planned and that Omoyele Sowore is not afraid of going to prison.

In the video, she said:

“They already planned this, and they knew they were going to do this, but Sowore is not afraid to go to Kuje prison.”

Doris Ogala captioned the post:

“Imagine remanding @yelesho to Kuje prison. Something they already planned to do. We are finished in this country. Our judicial system has failed us.”

In another clip, the controversial actress, who was in the spotlight months ago over her public feud with pastor Chris Okafor, expressed further disappointment.

She said:

“This is totally wrong. The judicial system has failed us in Nigeria. They already planned to take him to Kuje, we only came here to finish the drama."

Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor's legal drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the legal battle involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor took another dramatic turn after she failed to appear in court for the second time.

Representing the actress against cyberstalking and extortion charges, defence counsel N.C. Atulomah informed the court that his client was receiving medical treatment at a Federal Medical Centre.

However, prosecution counsel Tolulope Mokolu drew attention to the medical report suggesting Ogala was merely attending outpatient treatment while actively participating in her state's party primary election.

Source: Legit.ng