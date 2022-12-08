“Peace Was Never an Option”: Mr Macaroni Claps Back at Tweep Who Imagined He Was the One Arrested Not Dbanj
- News made the rounds on December 7, 2022, that top singer Dbanj was arrested for fraudulently diverting N-Power funds
- A tweep then took to social media to tell netizens to imagine Mr Macaroni was the one arrested and not Dbanj
- Mr Macaroni was quick to clap back at the troll and told her to imagine it was her father arrested instead
Popular Nigerian skit maker, Mr Macaroni, is in the news over his exchange with a Twitter user on the arrest of top singer, Dbanj.
Recall that Dbanj was detained by the ICPC for his alleged involvement in fraudulently diverting N-Power funds meant for the Nigerian youths.
Dbanj’s arrest was a trending topic on social media when a tweep identified as Enny told fellow netizens to imagine that it was popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni, who was arrested instead of the singer.
According to her, people would have said the government was the opposing voice if Mr Macaroni was the one involved.
She wrote:
“Imagine it was @mrmacaronii that was arrested for alleged N-Power fraud, not D'banj .
People could have said the government are after the opposing voices.”
Mr Macaroni reacts
Shortly after the tweep made her post, it caught Mr Macaroni’s attention and he reacted to it.
The skit maker retorted by telling Enny to imagine that it was her own father that was arrested and not him since they were all imagining.
He tweeted:
“Why not imagine that it was your Father that was arrested? What would people say? Since we are all imagining”.
See their exchange below:
Nigerians react as Mr Macaroni claps back at Twitter user
Mr Macaroni’s exchange with the tweep soon went viral on social media and raised a series of funny comments. Read some of them below:
chefdeee:
"Vivid imagination….. the only designer of our generation "
chefnshopper:
"Let’s all relocate to the world of imagination "
jnrpope:
"Imagine say I sleep wake up inside bullion van "
standxl:
"Imagine say uno get sense"
zakarieeshat3:
"Look at the people he is fighting for.. agents of bad government."
_.nan_cy_:
"Peace was never an option."
uloodenigbo:
"Wahala for the imaginer and the imaginee and me I’m just imagined here"
jovilius:
"Ok I think this is the real definition of I don’t want peace I want war . Peaceful and sound reply."
folakeacole:
"I think the person was speaking against the government, not Mr Macaroni. She used him as a good example because he's an opposing voice. People's perspectives are different. She didn't see it the way Mr Macaroni saw it, hence his quick clapback. It's best to not be so quick to react. It was actually a compliment and not a "curse.""
