Popular Nigerian actress, Zainab Balogun, has reportedly ended things with her billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu

The movie star’s marriage is rumoured to have crashed after it was noticed that she had removed his last name from her social media page

Dikko’s photos have also been deleted from her page and her wedding band was nowhere in sight in recent snaps

Popular Nigerian actress Zainab Balogun’s marriage to her billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, is rumoured to have hit the rocks.

Rumours started to make the rounds on social media about the celebrity couple after it was noticed that she had removed her husband’s last name from her Instagram account.

Rumours have that actress Zainab Balogun's marriage to billionaire Dikko Nwachukwu has hit the rocks. Photos: @zainabbalogun

Source: Instagram

A look through the actress’ verified Instagram page also shows that all of their photos together have been deleted, and she was also seen not wearing her wedding ring in recent snaps.

See a screenshot of her profile below:

Zainab and her billionaire hubby got married at a star-studded wedding ceremony in 2018 that had a number of VIPs in attendance.

Nigerians react to Zainab Balogun’s rumoured marriage crash

Shortly after the rumours of her crashed marriage made the rounds on social media, netizens reacted to the news. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jummie010:

"Nawa oo. Na only her know Wetin her eyes see for the marriage."

softlifebby:

"CEO of jetwest airways wow wow "

mz_eyitayo:

"She don marry ?? Ehn ehn "

mide_cuddlez:

"She hardly post the man sef"

spicyesse44:

"Not suprised."

dr_ohagwu:

"I pray God heals her home if there is indeed trouble… was just thinking about her this morning as I noticed the name change and posts….such a nice human."

candycakeworld:

"It’s well. If divorce/separation will give them peace of mind, then fine."

travelboxng:

"This one pain me sha. I pray for everyone going through this phase in their marriage, I pray May the peace and love of God be resurrected in your homes."

Source: Legit.ng