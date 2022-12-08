Popular actor Alexx Ekubo has urged veteran actress Regina Askia against speaking on singer D’banj's arrest

This comes as Regina had revealed her intentions to share her thought on the report once she confirmed the arrest

Sharing screenshots of her chat with Alexx, Regina asked the actor if they have to shy away from the truth because of backlash

The report of music veteran D’banj’s arrest has been received with different reactions on social media as veteran actress Regina Askia was cautioned against sharing her opinion about it by Alexx Ekubo.

In screenshots of a chat Regina shared, Alexx appealed to her to take down her post on D’banj’s arrest, adding that it was not in their place to do so.

Regina Askia shares screenshots of her chat with Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @reginaaskia @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her response, the actress appreciated him for looking out for her as she wondered why people would have to shy away from the truth because of backlash.

She, however, promised to take down the post while sharing their chat as the reason for her action.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

alex4care:

"Mama they are taking ur orientation away frm u...don't follow them in Nigeria way ..just be urself...if u see white call it white.."

oladipupo_27:

"Na true shaa mummy let gistlover and co post it just be posting your fine face for us ❤️❤️."

jentlejay5:

"ICPC have confirmed it so what else is not confirmed ."

deartmosphere:

"Because it is a celeb now. You have a problem with her posting. Shows you all are same. If na common man she post now. You won’t caution her. Don’t mind him mama@reginaaskia."

alex4care:

"Nigerians get problem....if its someone frm government house nw, social media for don scatter with this news...bcos Dbanj na celebraty abi?una no well...Nice one ma.."

roseline_chinyere:

"People don’t call out or disassociate with bad behavior or stealing that’s why we are where we are as a country!!!!!"

D'banj arrested, detained for alleged fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that D'banj was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Premium Times reported that the top music star was forced to surrender himself at their headquarters in Abuja on December 6, 2022, after he was finally cornered.

It was also gathered that Dbanj had been ignoring a summons to defend fraudulent claims against him for many weeks and claiming to be outside the country on concerts.

Source: Legit.ng