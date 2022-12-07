An official statement has been issued by the attorney representing D'banj over his alleged ICPC arrest

According to the statement, ICPC is still investigating allegations of diversion of N-POWER funds by the singer

The news that D'banj was arrested has also been debunked by the statement as it disclosed that the singer freely honoured the commission's invite

Popular Nigerian singer D'banj via his attorney has urged Nigerians to let the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) carry out its investigations.

Premium Times reported that the top music star was forced to surrender himself at their headquarters in Abuja on December 6, 2022, after he was finally cornered.

D'banj's lawyer clears the air over his arrest Photo credit: @iambangalee

News of D'banj's arrest is misconceived

According to the statement issues by the singer's lawyer, he has no relationship with any government agency to the point of diverting funds meant for the public.

"Oladapo Oyebanjo best known as D’banj has no fraud contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries."

The statement was issued to clear misconceptions that the singer was arrested as he freely honoured ICPC's invitation when he got back into the country.

"It is instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of Mr. Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world and we would advise that the general public be well guided."

See the post below:

Nierians react to the statement

bigujuposh:

"Jobless bloggers any little thing without making appropriate findings the will start doing copy nd paste. Jobless Nigerians bloggers. Cheap!"

rilnaid:

"Damage control nawa o."

kingflojfemi:

"This is Nigerians problem. We are not ready for change yet. We all know he is guilty but the system is not ready to hold people accountable and thats why others are encouraged to keep looting because they get away with it."

kvngvino__:

"Una don see where dem Dey catch air ⁉️"

otunba_alagbe:

"This one just package grammar."

ehisdrizzy:

"Has he been released yes or no?"

omotoshojnr:

"Damage control as expected "

Nigerians react to D'banj's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kokomaster was nabbed over his alleged involvement in N-Power fund diversion with the help of some top government officials.

It was reported that the singer had previously dodged invites to defend himself against fraudulent claims before he was corned in Abuja on Tuesday, December 6.

Amid news of his arrest, Nigerians flooded the online community demanding that the authorities should also reveal the identity of government officials involved in the alleged fund diversion scheme.

