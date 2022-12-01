Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is the latest celebrity robbery victim in a foreign country

Taking to her social media page, the socialite revealed that she had been robbed in London, with all her valuables stolen

Toke’s social media cry-out soon spread online and sparked a series of reactions from some internet users

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, made the news after she got robbed in London.

The celebrity, who seemed distraught, shared the sad news on her Snapchat profile.

According to Toke, the robbery left her speechless. Not stopping there, the media personality added that all her valuables were taken.

Toke Makinwa cries out after getting robbed in London. Photos: @tokemakinwa

Toke, however, did not share more details on how the robbery went down. She simply wrote:

“Just got robbed in London … I’m speechless.

“All my valuables are gone. Gosh how could this happen to me.”

See screenshots of the post below:

Nigerians react to Toke Makinwa getting robbed in London

janes_designer_palace:

"London na Lagos pro max."

officialtedy__:

"Everybody is gettin robbed."

arkbeecares:

"Nigerians too much for dat country."

mrsjennyseun:

"Who did you report the incident to?? Did you file a report already?"

london_hub.fashion:

"Madam be informed that fabricated lies like this can get you in trouble. London isn't Nigeria where people tell porcupine..." To catch cruise."

mrsjennyseun:

"How?? it's not possible you misplaced your valuables due to carelessness."

amarah.shuga:

"I thought they said abroad is better."

beautybychee:

"As people from this side don Japa, dem don dey show their identity."

gbemi_porch:

"You wey be Niger girl why how come with all d skills we wey we get sorry sis"

margaretapih:

"That means area boys dey everywhere."

Singer Yemi Alade robbed in Abidjan

Meanwhile, talented Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, was in the news after she was robbed of her properties in her hotel room in Abidjan.

The Johnny crooner had taken to her official Instagram page to share the bad news with fans after all her valuables were carted away by the robbers.

Alade posted a video of herself on her Instagram page and noted that it was a few minutes after she left her room that the thieves struck.

