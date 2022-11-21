Singer Davido clocks 30 on Monday, November 21, and many are currently celebrating him on social media

Unfortunately, the birthday plans of the 30BG singer have been shelved as he is still in a period of mourning his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Legit.ng has compiled some powerful messages and birthday wishes from some of the singer’s friends and industry colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has finally arrived on the third floor but things aren’t exactly the way he had planned to mark the big figure.

Davido’s world came crashing down some weeks ago after he lost his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, whom he shares with his longtime lover, Chioma Rowlands.

Davido at 30: Friends celebrate singer. Photo: @eniola_badmus/@cubana_chiefpriest/@manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

The tragedy immediately halted major plans the singer had set out for the month of November 2022, and this includes his 30th birthday.

However, in a show of support and solidarity, many have flooded the online community to send their special messages and heartfelt words of prayers to the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of his industry friends and colleagues have also dedicated birthday posts to him on social media while praying for him to rise above his challenges.

Legit.ng compiled some of these messages below:

1. Cubana Chiefpriest

The singer's flamboyant bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, kicked things off with a special post shared hours before Davido's day.

In his message to Davido, Chiefpriest described the singer as the strongest man he knows.

"The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday," Chiefpreist wrote.

2. Tunde Ednut

The singer's blogger friend, Tunde Ednut, also celebrated him hours ahead of his 30th birthday.

Ednut went the extra mile by compiling some of the nicknames Davido has garnered over the past few years.

He also shared his conviction about Davido coming back stronger.

3. Isreal DMW

Davido's controversial aide, Isreal DMW, made a comeback to Instagram in celebration of his boss' 30th birthday.

Isreal who has been away from social media since Ifeanyi's demise returned with a video post and a short prayer for Davido.

4. Obi Cubana

Billionaire business mogul, Obi Cubana, equally took time out to dedicate a post to Davido on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

Cubana called on his followers and fellow Nigerians to join him in praying for God to return Davido's smile.

He described the 30BG singer as a happy soul who deserves nothing but love and kindness.

5. Davido's 'godson' Maleek

Late Obama DMW's son, Abdul Maleek, also celebrated singer Davido who he often refers to as his dad.

Maleek in his post mentioned how people have no idea of what the singer has done in his life.

6. Eniola Badmus

The Nollywood actress also made her first post since going offline weeks ago when Davido's son, Ifeanyi, passed.

Eniola shared a video compilation with her friend while wishing him a happy birthday celebration.

Fans reacts as Isreal DMW comments on solidarity post for Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media users were super excited to see Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, online after a long time.

The controversial aide had taken to Instagram in reaction to a solidarity post dedicated to Davido by his friend and blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Upon sighting Isreal's comment, many mentioned how much they have missed him while urging him to extend their best wishes to Davido.

Source: Legit.ng