Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefrpiest has taken to social media in celebration ahead of singer Davido’s 30th birthday

The nightlight entrepreneur shared a video from one of their times together and accompanied it with a strong message for the grieving singer

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with good wishes for the 30BG musician

Top celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has dedicated a special post to singer and his best friend, Davido.

The 30BG musician turns 30 on November 21 but he has been noticeably absent from social media since the sad passing of first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, weeks ago.

Davido at 30: Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates in advance. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Chiefpriest uploaded a video from earlier in the year when Davido took a long trip to the east to join him in celebration.

He accompanied the video with a powerful caption in which he hailed the singer as a strong man who is going to rise above his challenges.

“You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday In Addy 001 What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!! OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others,” Chiefpriest wrote.

See his post below:

Social media users react

officiallrosie said:

"This makes me so happy , God is always with you Davido. Happy birthday in advance."

iamtrinityguy said:

"Happy birthday in advance to you King Davido ❤️."

egbeh01 said:

"This is one individual I admire a great deal, like the saying goes why do bad things happen to good people…only God knows best….happy birthday In advance Bro..!!!"

_.ebunoluwaaa said:

"King David…We’re with you in the spirit and flesh. Continue to Heal…we would coke out stronger❤️."

realadeherself said:

"This gives me pure joy❤️ ahhhhhh I’m smiling from my heart abeg!!"

nikkiebrown_vu said:

"We love you Davido ..,,.. we are with you till the wheels fall off…"

