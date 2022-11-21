Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has dedicated a special post to singer Davido on the occasion of his 30th birthday

Cubana called on fellow Nigerians to continue praying for the grieving singer as he wished him a happy birthday celebration

The nightlife entrepreneur also shared a video of himself and Davido as many flooded his comment section to wish the singer well

Heartwarming messages continue to pour in for Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke aka Davido, on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, top businessman, Obi Cubana, dedicated a special post to the grieving celebrant and wished him well.

Obi Cubana celebrates Davido at 30. Photo: @davido/@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana called on fellow Nigerians to join him in praying for God to return Davido’s smile and all that he has lost.

“Let's pray that his infectious smile returns immediately. Let's pray that God restores all he has lost and add plenty more to him. OBO is a happy soul, he doesn't deserve anything less than pure love and happiness!” Cubana’s post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He went on to wish the singer a happy birthday and also shared a video from one of their hangouts in the past.

See his post below:

Social media users react

officialprincessvera said:

"Happy birthday to our king, God bless him and his wife Chioma, and may the Almighty God bless be and answer their secret prayer's IJN ♥️❤️."

ikem_cy said:

"Happy birthday Davido. I pray you find strength to stand strong and look ahead. May God restore all that you have lost. Amen."

1nwakanwa said:

"HBD to King David the lion of tribe of judah, on this day your life will be renewed with all d best things of life,ur joy giver wife chioma will stand by you forever and u both home will be filled with kids as u wish amen."

florencekiddies said:

"God strengthen you David and give you a new beginning in Jesus Name. Arise and shine for the Glory of God is risen upon you and your household in Jesus Name. Happy Birthday."

forever__fareedah said:

"OBO the baddest,the generous one,the free spirited human. The one who is always lifting others up. You'll smile again.You'll bounce back stronger and better. He will reward you in multiple folds. This is a test and this too shall pass. Wishing you long life and prosperity i Happy birthday David."

sir_uyi said:

"Happy Birthday King David!!! ❤️"

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido's birthday in advance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, penned a special post to his best friend and singer, Davido, ahead of his 30th birthday.

Chiefpriest described Davido as the strongest man he knows while adding that he is going to rise above challenges.

Many joined the barman in wishing Davido a happy birthday in advance.

Source: Legit.ng