Much loved Nigerian music star, Davido, clocked the milestone age of 30 on November 21, and netizens celebrated him

On his 30th birthday, a throwback video emerged online from the singer’s 20th birthday party at a club

In the video, a number of top stars were spotted including Dbanj, Iyanya and more, and MC Galaxy won N500,000 at the occasion

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, might be unable to celebrate his 30th birthday over the recent tragedy that befell his family but netizens made sure to show him love in abundance.

The DMW boss clocked the milestone age on November 21, 2022, and a throwback video soon made the rounds online from the singer’s 20th birthday party.

The event from 10 years ago took place at one of the happening clubs in Lagos at the time, Club Deuces, and a number of top celebrities were in attendance.

Throwback video from Davido's 20th birthday party emerges as singer clocks 30. Photos: @goldmynetv

In the viral clip, Davido was seen arriving at the party venue in a fancy yellow Chevrolet sports car with his cousins and entourage.

The singer proceeded into the packed club that also had top celebrities such as Vector, Ice Prince, Iyanya, Dbanj, MC Galaxy, Ajebutter, LKT, B-Red, and more in attendance.

In the clip, fans at the club shared their well wishes with Davido and the singer also announced that he will be giving out N500,000 after holding a dancing competition.

Interestingly, MC Galaxy emerged as the winner of the competition and expressed his excitement at winning the large sum.

Davido was later spotted speaking to pressmen and explaining that he enjoys giving and that it feels good.

See the throwback 20th birthday party video below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s 20th birthday party throwback video as singer clocks 30

Read what some netizens had to say about the clip below:

one_day_sholly:

"See d goosebumps wey dey dis video ❤️❤️"

tobiloba_adesogbon:

"Happy birthday obo this man has always been a happy man from day one we rise by lifting others "

succy_wire_wire:

"I sight iyanya and ice prince ❤️"

ahm_joshh:

"By this time last year….My 001 got 250 million from those that love him ❤️"

larrrythaplug:

"He’s such a happy Guy… Happy birthday Davido .. God bless and keep you ,"

iamfa831:

"500 hundred thousand nah like 3 million now now baba be dropping 250 million to orphanage home across Nigeria common happy birthday then no wish David or a repost of what he did to them last year ☹️"

queen_b_temi_:

"❤️❤️❤️Omo David is just a happy person."

Happy 30th birthday to Davido.

Davido's Imade celebrates him on 30th birthday

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of famous Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido, has joined Nigerians, including celebrities, to wish her dad a happy birthday as he adds a new age on November 21, 2022.

Imade in her birthday message to her dad, who turned 30, wished him peace, joy and love.

Imade is Davido's first child and his only daughter with socialite and model Sophia Momodu.

