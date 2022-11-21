Internationally famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke has been the most talked about celebrity today, November 21, 2022, as photos of him rent the air across all social media platforms

Over the last few years, November has usually been a huge time of the year for the popular singer Davido because of how he illustriously celebrates his birthdays

However, this year things are different due to the recent tragedy that struck the singer as he lost his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Legit.ng has compiled a list from over the years of some of the most memorable internet moments that Davido trended online during his birthday celebration

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is arguably the biggest musician in Nigeria in the 21st century.

A huge proof of the singer's prowess is how his birthday was celebrated across Africa today, November 21, 2022, even though he didn't share a single post or make a fuss about it as he continues to mourn the loss of his first son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Singer Davido turned a year older recently, and in celebration of the OBO, Legit.ng has compiled some of the top birthday moments of the singer from over the years. Photo credit: @davido

Legit.ng in this article has compiled some of the top Davido birthday moments of yesteryear as we celebrate the OBO at his 30th.

1. The fundraising moment that broke the internet in 2021:

Davido will be remembered forever for setting the internet on fire in 2021 when he pulled the biggest digital fundraiser that any Nigerian entertainer has ever attempted.

The DMW boss could be remembered to have posted his bank digits online, and he started calling out his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to make donations into the account to celebrate his 29th birthday.

Davido raised over N200million, which he ultimately donated to over 250 orphanage homes across Nigeria. No one does humanitarian philanthropy like the OBO.

2. Releasing his second album 'A Good Time' on his birthday:

Davido made history in 2019 when he dropped his official second studio album, 'A Good Time'. The musical project went gold within days after being released in the top 100 in Nigeria and on the Billboard charts in America.

A Good Time is still regarded by many to date as the singer's best studio project. David's sophomore album was released on November 22, 2019.

3. He bought himself a new Lamborghini:

Davido would also be remembered for the moment he went viral just days before his 29th birthday when he went online to announce that he had acquired a Lamborghini that cost him over N100m.

The singer acquired four luxury vehicles in two weeks: a Ferrari, Rolls Royce Phantom, Lamborghini and a 2018 Porsche.

4. Acquiring a new house in 2020:

The DMW boss would also be remembered fondly for setting the internet on fire on his birthday in 2020 when he acquired a multimillion-dollar mansion to celebrate himself.

The three-storey Lekki mansion became the talk of the town because of its stately setting and view. No one does luxury better than the OBO.

5. Diamond jewellery for himself and his 30BG crew:

In 2018, the OBO also stunned many with how he celebrated his 26th birthday. Davido stirred up a major emotional outburst online when he took his entire 30 men crew on a musical tour of Europe. In between, he took them all jewellery shopping that cost him millions of dollars.

Even though the OBO didn't celebrate himself this year due to the recent tragedy of losing his first son, he still holds a sacred place in the hearts of many of his fans, home and abroad. Happy birthday to the true 001.

