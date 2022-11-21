Singer Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has penned a birthday message to his boss as he marks his 30th birthday on Monday, November 21, 2022

The video which Isreal shared on his Instagram page had Ede, Osun state, Davido’s home town as its location, but it is unknown if it is a new video

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers, trooped to Isreal DMW’s page to pen birthday messages to the music star

As Nigerian singer, Davido marks his 30th birthday on Monday, November 21, 2022, popular celebrities, including his close ally Isreal DMW have joined in the celebration.

Isreal, who is Davido’s logistic manager, took to his Instagram handle to pen a birthday message to his boss as he also shared a video of them together with the location reading Ede, Osun state, which is the singer’s hometown.

Isreal DMW pens birthday message to Davido.

A clip showed Davido picking his teeth as Isreal and others in the video continually hailed him.

Sharing the video, Isreal wrote:

“Happy 30th birthday Sir. The Lord would continue to be ur strength, Amen ❤️.”

Fans celebrate Davido at 30

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

poco_lee:

"Juju Gyrate!!!! More blessings baddest ."

mega_salesfor_u:

"Happy Birthday Davido. More glorious years to come. Next year you will celebrate with twins boys and , great songs with inspiration and grammy awards . Double restoration in Jesus Name."

gtwest_:

"This video look new… Happy birthday King David… Stay strong 30BG de for u."

nomineey___:

"Davido is a vibe, his facial expression sef fit make you laugh die. Birthday Blessings Omo Baba Olowo ❤️."

egeforeign:

"Happy birthday ."

cacosahair:

"Happy birthday to OBO..feels so good to see he's doing okay. May God continue to bless and keep you. ."

Fans take over social media hours to Davido's 30th birthday

In a show of love for Davido, his fans took to social media to pen tributes to him ahead of his 30th birhday.

Despite the singer’s silence online, his fans and followers also prayed for him.

The hashtag Davido at 30 also trended on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng