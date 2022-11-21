Maleek, son of late Obama DMW, has given a special birthday shout-out to Davido on social media

The young man dedicated a post to Davido on his Instagram page while noting how the music star has positively impacted his life

Maleek also shared a touching video compilation with the celebrant, as many took to his comment section in reaction

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in from fans, friends and family for much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, who just clocked 30.

Taking to social media with a celebratory post, Abdulmaleek, son of Davido’s bodyguard and friend, Obama DMW, mentioned how the 30BG boss has changed his life.

Late Obama DMW's son celebrates Davido. Photo: @davido/@manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

“Honestly You all don’t know what he has done for me, @davido I want to use this means to appreciate once again for all you’ve been doing for me Dad,” Maleek wrote.

The young man wished Davido a happy birthday celebration and shared a video mashup showing some of their moments together.

See his post below:

Social media users react

mhizballer22 said:

"Happy birthday to him more good life ahead."

afrobeats_and_reggae said:

"We love Davido. We are praying you. We celebrated you. We feel for you. We are with you❤️."

iamfa831 said:

"David is such a good man he’s love by everybody genuinely ."

biolalisboa said:

"Happy birthday daddy ❤️the glory of God will continue to manifest in your life injesus name ."

rankinq_dior said:

"OBO no go minus Insha Allah ❤️."

monuvie said:

"Please when next you’re with him, just hug him tight(I can’t do it)….he’s the strongest and God will give him the best gift ever all through the year, this is the start of a new dawn,level,a new floor…Amen Happy Birthday to him."

Obi Cubana Celebrates Davido's birthday

Source: Legit.ng