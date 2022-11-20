Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut recently took to his Instagram page with a solidarity post dedicated to singer, Davido, who is still in mourning

Ednut in his post rolled out some of Davido’s popular nicknames while noting that the singer will come back stronger

Surprisingly, Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, dropped a comment under the post and this caught the attention of netizens

Members of the 30BG have stayed away from social media since the sad and tragic passing of Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi, but Isreal DMW recently made a rare appearance.

Celebrity blogger and Davido’s friend, Tunde Ednut, had taken to his Instagram page with a solidarity post to the grieving dad.

Isreal DMW reacts to solidarity post for Davido. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Ednut shared a picture of the singer and in his caption, he stated his conviction about Davido making a strong comeback.

“My brother is coming back strong soon!!! Lion ❤️A rare human with a good heart. He is not just an artist….We dey with you,” his post read.

See below:

Isreal DMW reacts

While the post sparked reactions from netizens, many were taken by surprise after sighting a comment from Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal.

Without saying much, Isreal simply wrote “100%” under the post. His comment caught the attention of netizens and many pointed out how he has been missed.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

emperorsinzu_ said:

"@isrealdmw now I’m happy I miss you so much ."

osmoworld_official said:

"@isrealdmw we miss you JUJU."

i_am_kaka7 said:

"@isrealdmw I smiled. Welcome back juju."

jessy_boy_official said:

"@isrealdmw I miss you oo because your oga no dey come out now you too dey inside abi ."

alexandra_tisdale_1 said:

"@isrealdmw so you self Dey online Dey observe, y u no con Dey post ?"

ivyjessy said:

"@isrealdmw sir pls how is my baby doing? Hope he is hanging in there for us. Tell him we miss and love him so much. Tell him 30BG stand strongly by him. Pls help us to beg him to take it easy on himself and greet our wife for us. Our love for him is always and forever."

Source: Legit.ng