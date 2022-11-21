As Nigerian music star Davido marks his 30th birthday today, many top celebrities in the entertainment industry continue to pen tributes to him

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael in his birthday message to the DMW boss, described him as the biggest force

Singer Zlatan in his message, couldn’t help but thank Davido for all he has done for him as he prayed to God to keep strengthening OBO

Monday, November 21, 2022, is Nigeria singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido’s 30th birthday.

While Davido remains offline owing to the painful demise of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, top celebrities in the country have taken to different social media platforms to pen birthday messages to the singer, who has been a blessing to them at one point in time.

Mayorkun calls Davido the best.

Zuby Michael describes Davido as the biggest force

The actor, in his message, described Davido as the biggest force as he spoke about the goodies God has in store for him.

He wrote:

“BIGGEST FORCE I wish you can see what GOD has in store for youwanlahi you go begin jump up any where you Dey like this, @davido 001 you are blessed and highly favored Nwanne ✊shine forever #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

BBNaija’s Hermes hails Davido at 30

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Hermes shared a picture of him, Davido and the singer’s lawyer as he called him a man with a heart of gold.

In his words:

“Birthday blessings to you big dawg @davido, may reasons for joy continually abound in and around you. The man with a heart of Gold, rise forever baddest✨.”

Zlatan thanks Davido

Zlatan, who is one of the singers, who are Davido's allies, thanked him for what he had done for him as he prayed for him.

The Zanku label boss wrote:

“Happy 30th birthday KN❤️ The strength you need at this moment will be bestowed on you by our good Lord. I appreciate you for all that you do. Thank you very much. God bless you. Olakira.You go smile again! Happy birthday Davido.”

Eniola Badmus shares fun moments with Davido

The Nollywood actress penned a birthday message to Davido as he turned 30 on Monday, November 21.

Eniola shared a video showing her fun moments with the DMW singer to make it special, which left fans gushing.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Eniola wrote:

“Happy birthday to the strongest!!! continue to live long oriade @davido god got you and i dey with you for life. welcome to the 3rd floor.”

