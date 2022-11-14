Effeminate celebrity James Brown has left many of his fans and supporters confused over the past few weeks

Brown, who has made a name for himself as a crossdresser, took an unexpected u-turn and started rocking masculine outfits

The sudden twist comes just after the young man was involved in a leaked tape drama that caused a frenzy online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has a way of staying in the news just like his rumoured rival, Bobrisky.

The effeminate celebrity took a sudden and unexpected u-turn on his fans and supporters shortly after he was embroiled in a leaked tape drama.

James Brown stepped out as a 'guy'. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

After the tape went viral online, Brown used the opportunity to prove a point to those who had previously wondered if he ‘swings both ways’ or simply uses cross-dressing as a means to an end.

Well, what followed in the wake of the leaked tape was more videos and photos of Brown presenting himself as a ‘big bros’ of sorts and not the ‘Princess of Africa’ many have come to fall in love with.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng compiled some of the videos and photos below:

1. James Brown sends a message

In a photo post shared about a week ago, Brown appeared stylish in a tracksuit piece and he equally had some words for naysayers.

"I attract both gender, I’m more of a man than your boyfriend," he captioned the photo post.

2. A sagging prince

Still on a mission to clear misconceptions about himself, the effeminate celebrity flooded his IG page with some cool photos in the wake of his tape scandal.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Brown made it clear to critics that they can now tell that he is a fully functional man. He wrote:

"So now you know am a man My dream Career is to become a big Business man, Brand Manager and a Doctor."

3. Show of solidarity

Interestingly, Brown wasn't the only one involved in his mission to clear misconceptions about himself.

The young man managed to drag his crossdresser best friend, Tobi, to also tone things down and rock male outfits in a group photo.

See below:

4. Dance like a man

In the video above, the effeminate celebrity not only dumps female clothing for men's style, but he also changes his dance steps.

Brown who is known to wiggle his waists and strut like a lady goes for a toned-down dance routine as Korede Bello's God Win song plays in the background.

5. Mr James Brown

For the umpteenth time after the tape scandal, Brown dumped his popular 'princess of Africa' appellation and noted that he is now Mr James Brown.

As expected, he dumped female clothing for a turtle neck paired with baggy trousers and a pair of sneakers.

Fans gift James Brown new car

Meanwhile, James Brown's on-and-off gender switch hasn't stopped his fans and followers from rooting hard for him.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that the fans stormed his Lagos residence and presented a car gift to him.

An excited Brown couldn't believe his eyes as he expressed his appreciation to the staunch supporters.

Source: Legit.ng