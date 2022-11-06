Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has caused a buzz on social media over one of his recent posts which was a shared DM

In the post, he shared an exchange between himself and a man who had asked for his help in getting a car to be used as a taxi

Many internet users who saw the post expressed their displeasure about Freeze's response which they thought was unnecessary

Daddy Freeze is a master chef when it comes to stirring controversy and this time is no different.

The popular media personality recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after posting a chat he had with a man via his Instagram DM.

A photo of the media personality. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: UGC

In the post, a young man had slid into his DM, politely asking for what appeared to be a hire purchase case which he would pay back in instalments.

However, Freeze responded with sarcasm, clearly not buying it, ending his need to get a plane with an eye-roll emoji.

In his words:

"I also need a plane for private jet charter work, I'll pay back in instalments likewise."

He added in the caption that this was the kind of response befitting for someone whose first chat with a stranger is a request.

Check out the post below:

Mixed reactions trail Daddy Freeze's response to man who asked for a car loan

Social media users were not impressed by the media personality's response. Others, however, agreed with him.

Check out some comments below:

jemjim0fficial:

"I really don't know how else he's supposed to do it though. You don't chat strangers on social media like they are ur friends. You go straight to the point and take your home training along with you which I think he did."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"You could have just declined politely , just a harmless request."

dml_fay:

"Must you now bring it to social media …..if you no fit help you gtf."

mykitchenfood_benincity:

"Though I see nothing wrong in what the young man asked for, people are going through a lot, lens a helping hand to those that you can."

lucy_ng2:

"It’s a business proposal and not begging, you do abi you no do ? It’s very simple."

dreamz___79:

"That ain’t a savage reply, that’s an act of being WEAK. He believed in you to some point that was why he dm’ed you. You should’ve at least IGNORE or say you can’t."

uwreeda:

"May you never need something so much you hope to get it from a stranger cos friends and family aint coming through."

leeeymarrh:

"But why would you be begging a random someone for a car like why … una too beg."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"He didn't ask you to dash Him the car what he requested was simply hired purchase, take lawyers n make it legal if you have the money, country hard na people wey dey see celebrities as helpers I blame "

Daddy Freeze compares Chris Brown and Portable, says they are look-alikes

A while ago, Daddy Freeze was dragged by some Nigerians on social media after he said popular street sensation Portable was American singer Chris Brown’s look-alike.

He spoke about how American singer Chris Brown charged his fans about $1000 for a meet and greet and said he wondered how much “Chris brown’s look-alike Portable” would charge his teeming fans.

While many Nigerians reacted to the topic he raised about a ‘meet and greet’ with portable, some do not see the need for comparing Chris Brown and Portable or how they both look alike.

Source: Legit.ng