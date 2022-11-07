Popular former effeminate media personality James Brown has again got people talking online with a post he shared on his page

James, in his post, slammed his distractors, telling them that he is more of a man than they would ever be and that if they're women, then their boyfriends

The crossdresser who recently set the social media space on fire after his leaked s*x tape went viral has consciously dropped his old feminine personality and has become more masculine

Famous Nigerian crossdresser, the Princess of Africow, James Brown, has recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared on his page.

In his post on his Instagram page, James slammed his detractors to stop seeing him as a lady because he is more of a man than even regular men.

Crossdresser James Brown slams his hater while revealing more about his sexual preference. Photo credit:@wf_jamesbrown

The controversial media personality also noted in his post that he attracts both genders; however, he is only into women.

Recall that a while back, James Brown trended online for days after a private moment of him and a lady in a room having a deep intense romp session leaked online.

James, since then, has come out fully as a guy, shedding his old personality as a crossdresser. He has since then gotten a lot more acceptance from Nigerians, supporting his newfound masculine personality.

See James Brown's post slamming his haters criticising his personality:

See how netizens reacted to James Brown's new post, where he shared that he attracts both genders:

@iamnasboi:

"My boy looking fresh."

@krakstv:

"A king and more "

@baebi_ogbebe:

"Please this is not the James brown we signed up for ... We need our princess back."

@iamkingdinero2:

"Omor see shading now lol please we need our princess abeg , this king is too hot for us , kai, abeg bring back our queen."

@joepearl1:

"I love the man you’re becoming."

@1_maccati_:

"As your s*xtape leak you begin cap."

