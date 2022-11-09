Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, is unarguably one of the most celebrated film veterans in the Nigerian industry

The actor, who was known for his impeccable interpretation of bad-boy roles, was loved for his high spirit as well as his swaggy looks

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights nine throwback looks from his younger days as a top Nollywood actor

Nigerian movie star, Jim Iyke, is regarded as one of the most stylish gentlemen who know how to pull off suave looks and interpret roles flawlessly.

However, his days as a Nollywood 'bad boy' who rocked some ballsy swaggy styles will forever remain unforgettable in the hearts of true Nollywood movie lovers.

Way before the advent of social media platforms, movies served as a major source of style inspiration for fashion lovers.

And when it came to Nigerian guys looking to swag things up in their closets, Jim Iyke never failed to deliver - especially in his movies.

The movie star, who was known for either playing a heartbreaker, campus bad boy, cultist or wayward child, did so in style.

In this article, we take a look at nine photos of the actor from the old Nollywood era. Check them out:

Old photos of Jim Iyke in hats

Back in the day, hats were a major style accessory and the actor always made sure to pull off such looks

In the first photo, he is seen wearing a red baseball cap with some dark sunnies with a white zipper t-shirt. In the second photo, he donned a Fende print bucket hat and had his sunnies hanging over it.

And in the third photo, he is seen wearing a felt newsboy hat with a pair of clear glasses.

Old photos of Jim Iyke in suits and jackets

Still sticking to his love for spidey sun (and clear) glasses, the actor, back then, also knew how to pull off a jacket look.

In the first photo, he is seen in a brown pinstripe longline jacket which he paired with honey-coloured sunglasses and a black fedora.

In the second photo, he opted for an animal print jacket which he wore over a white shirt and a black bucket hat.

And in the third photo, the actor wore a loose-fitted print denim jacket, sporting an afro and his signature sunglasses.

Old photos of Jim Iyke styling his hair

During a time when there was a strong stereotype about men who did anything but cut their hair, the actor was not afraid to experiment with his.

In the first photo, he did a thick blond and black stripe dye on his lowcut hair, and in the second photo, he is seen sporting cornrows.

In the final photo, he covers his hair in a black-and-white print bandana.

The actor was and still is a style inspiration to a lot of people.

