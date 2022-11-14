Crossdresser James Brown has added yet another expensive automobile to his garage and it is all thanks to his dedicated fans

An excited Brown took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment the fans drove into his compound with the new car

The effeminate celebrity couldn’t contain his excitement and many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

It is the start of a beautiful week for popular crossdresser James Brown following a pleasant surprise from his dedicated fans and followers.

Brown who purchased his first car some weeks ago was gifted yet another expensive automobile by his supporters.

Fans gift James Brown new car and money. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

An excited Brown took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment the fans drove into his compound with the new ride.

The crossdresser was screaming in excitement as the fans alighted the car and presented him with a large box of money.

“I can’t still believe this, I am amazed, speechless, Wow this is incredible. FANS GIFT ME CAR Thanks my love ones,” Brown captioned the video on his page.

Watch video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for James Brown

mrfunny1_ said:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwww you got the best fans ‍♀️."

iamnasboi said:

"My main man congratulations. No forget to come field tomorrow for our normal football training."

__dasola said:

"Why does this look stage to me... shey na your fans abi na abebe wey dey hungry go buy this Benz for you besides ,who borrow you hin pikin 1 year old cloth."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"James Naim be the first woman/ Man wey no go BBN wey receive car gift from fans And you say God is not amazing."

iamdikeh said:

"awwwww God bless those fans o, heat no fit do you at all my guy ."

