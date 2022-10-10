The Nigerian political scene has seen a lot of top celebrities show support for their preferred candidates

APC’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, has also managed to garner the support of a number of famous stars

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of some of Nigeria’s top celebrities who have declared their support for the APC candidate

The upcoming 2023 Nigerian presidential election has continued to cause a massive stir on social media as more celebrities have shown their involvement in politics.

One of the leading parties, All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appears to have the support of a large number of Nigerian celebrities.

In the past year, some of these famous personalities have publicly declared their support for the politician while others leave fans to find out by themselves and seem to be shying away from it.

Some much loved Nigerian celebrities have shown their support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photos: @officialasiwajubat, @ajokesilva, @bimboakintola, @femiadebayosalami

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of Nigeria’s top celebrities who are supporting Tinubu for president in 2023.

1. Joke Silva:

This veteran Nollywood actress was spotted at Tinubu’s women’s march that recently took place. She shared photos from the event online and also locked her comment section. However, that did not stop her from being a trending topic as even her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, threw shade at her on social media.

2. Portable:

This controversial Nigerian singer has been known to go wherever the money is. He recently declared his support for Tinubu and even campaigned for him while in France.

3. Foluke Daramola:

Despite denying her involvement in Tinubu’s campaign in the past, the Nollywood actress was also spotted at his women’s march.

4. Olaiya Igwe:

This is one Nollywood veteran actor who has gone as far as fighting dirty with a detractor to defend his support for Tinubu. According to Olaiya, he will not leave Tinubu to support another candidate from another tribe.

5. Eniola Badmus:

This Nollywood actress has now boldly shown her support for APC’s Tinubu to become president in a series of social media posts. She also shared a video online of herself participating in the 5 million man march for Tinubu that was recently held in Lagos. Her support for Tinubu comes as no surprise seeing as she refers to his wife, Remi, as her godmother.

6. Zack Orji:

This respected veteran Nollywood actor caused a major buzz on social media after he was seen to be campaigning for Tinubu. His political alliance earned him backlash from some detractors on social media.

7. Benedict Johnson:

This is another Nollywood star who took to social media to enlighten the Igbos on Tinubu and why they should vote for him in the upcoming presidential election. The video stirred mixed reactions after it went viral.

8. Bimbo Akintola:

This veteran Nollywood actress was seen on ground as she participated in the 5 million man march in Lagos for Tinubu. Her involvement got people talking on social media.

9. Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’:

A great number of Yoruba Nollywood stars also threw their weight behind Tinubu and even made a campaign video that was posted on social media. Ogogo was one of the many stars to feature in this video.

10-12. Saheed Balogun, Dayo Amusa, Eniola Ajao:

These Yoruba Nollywood stars took their support for Tinubu away from social media and got on the streets to march in support for the APC presidential candidate at his 5 million march in Lagos that was organised by MC Oluomo.

13 - 21. Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko, Madam Saje, Iya Awero, Yinka Quadri, Toyin Tomato, Muka Ray:

All of these Yoruba Nollywood celebrities and more made a joint campaign video for Tinubu and posted it on their social media platforms. The clip caused a massive buzz online and earned them backlash from detractors after it made the rounds.

