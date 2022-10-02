Upcoming singer Portable Zazu joined Nigerians across the world to celebrate this year’s independence day as he sent a message to his fans

Portable, who is currently in France, went on to campaign for Tinubu as he stressed that Yoruba is the next to be the president of Nigeria

The singer urged his fans to vote for a rich individual, adding that Tinubu would manage Nigeria’s finances well

Popular singer Portable Zazu has shared a video of himself in France as he joined Nigerians across the world to celebrate Independence Day on October 1.

Portable in the video went on to campaign for the Presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as he said Yorubas are the next in line to be the president of Nigeria.

Portable says Yoruba are next in line to be president. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer in the video said he can’t leave someone from his tribe to vote for another.

He further urged his fans to vote for an individual with money, adding that Tinubu would manage Nigeria's finances well and package the country the same way he did with Lagos

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

“Happy Independence Day Kinimah Nigeria Akoi TINUBU YORUBA LOKAN .”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

razadjkereemm:

"Oga delete this post joor people will start to unfollow you."

brymohizzy:

"Anybody is free to vote for whoever he likes or wants, there is freedom for anybody so stop blaming.! Akoi tinubu for president ❤️✅."

macofficialgram:

"Guy stay out of POLITICS ; so you don’t keep attracting enemies; the country is in a mess already TINUBU can’t be the solution for any right thinking NIGERIAn aa man that’s very Sick."

diamond_bitcoin_exchange:

"Why do you guys always dragged whosoever that suppport tinubu. Are you the one to tell them whom to vote for Abi oriyin buru yin."

danielchisom26:

"You no wan come back safely abi."

