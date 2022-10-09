As the Nigerian presidential election season draws closer, a number of celebrities have shown where their loyalties lie

On October 9, 2022, NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo, organised a 5 million man march for APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Some Nigerian celebrities were on ground to show their support and videos were shared online

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election has brought out a number of celebrities from their shell as the date draws closer.

Some Nigerian stars were spotted showing their support for All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On October 9, 2022, NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, organised a 5 million march on the streets of Lagos for Tinubu.

Nigerian celebrities storm Lagos streets to march in support of Tinubu. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, a number of Nigerian celebrities were spotted on the streets also marching for the APC presidential candidate.

Some of the stars at the event included actresses, musicians and more. Eniola Badmus, Saheed Balogun, Pasuma, and more, were spotted in videos making the rounds.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Eniola Badmus shared a video of herself dancing on the streets for Tinubu as she wore the chosen fez cap for the event. See video below:

Another video showed Saheed Balogun, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola and Eniola Ajao, dancing and having fun at the march. See below:

A clip that went viral from the event also showed Fuji stars, Pasuma and Malaika, entertaining the crowd with their music. See below:

Nigerians react as celebrities storm street to march for Tinubu

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

balo_ng:

"You have expressed your convictions, you are within your rights to do so. People who agree are free to do so, those who disagree are also free to do so"

danielbelivix:

"Just remember that na una lure so many youth go protest for lekki and it was still this government you're promoting that killed them, justice as not yet been served and innocent bloods they flow for ground."

henreeanomusic:

"Na una be Enemies of the country."

chimamarius5:

"Eniola u be nonsense girl.. How can a health woman like be campaign for an old sick man to lead us.. I thought u have some sense."

paramountkomedy:

"Let’s leave people to their right to their candidate, if I want obi and someone else wants BAT , it shouldn’t cause any ish , what if the other party starts fighting me for choosing BAT ? Very soon now dem go start to dey say we dey toxic if we continue this way."

anna_staciaa:

"All I see are paid touts! Is it only in Lagos?? Peter Obi did his own rally in so many states but it’s only in Lagos Tinubu wants to shine lol."

thriftwearsbybellz:

"These ones are local Yoruba actors."

kinghashthattag:

"I swear, these goons were paid! You can't tell me nothing! "

beautiful_lemah:

"Tomorrow we don’t want to hear pls contribute for so so person, the person is sick the government isn’t doing anything bla bla bla ireeeee oooo. Good luck"

stephanieobienu:

"Thank God celebrities are not the one to elect the president if not ,we for japa."

tiwasaffairs:

"All these people following them is not for rally but cos of the people singing!!"

chygal411:

"Let’s allow ppl do the jobs they where paid for really. When it’s time to vote vote your conscience."

Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on Nollywood stars supporting Tinubu

Veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, became a trending topic on social media after his recent interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye.

The actor turned politician spoke on a number of things, including his Nollywood colleagues who had thrown their weight behind All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Okonkwo, these Nollywood stars are entitled to visit anybody and get paid their appearance fees. He went ahead to note that he was on Channels TV talking as a politician and not as a Nollywood practitioner.

Not stopping there, Okonkwo added that an actor is entitled to his appearance fee, and once they are called as actors, they have to get paid.

