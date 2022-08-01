Nollywood actors Zack Orji and Benedict Johnson have come out to declare support for their preferred candidate in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections

Both actors, in videos making the rounds on social media, campaigned for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, the Nollywood movie stars received heavy backlash from fans and followers who felt disappointed by their choice

More entertainers continue to declare support for their preferred candidate in the 2023 general elections and the latest to do so is the pair of Zack Orji and Benedict Johnson.

The respected Nollywood actors were spotted in videos making the rounds online as they campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Zack Orji, Benedict Johnson campaign for Tinubu. Photo: @officialbat/@realzackorji/@benedictjohnson1

Source: Instagram

Orji particularly mentioned that his support for Tinubu is “experiential and personal”.

The actor also mentioned living in Lagos for about 40 years and how he has witnessed Tinubu’s effort to make the state a better one.

The Nollywood star said Tinubu ran an all-inclusive government when he was the governor of Lagos and made sure to give a chance to all ethnic groups.

For Orji, Tinubu will follow the same model if he eventually becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Watch the movie stars speak below:

Social media users react

justpaul4 said:

"Dem don collect money."

chinmaprecious said:

"I'm totally disappointed in Zack Orji. I thought he's wise b4?"

oluchiumeagudosi said:

"I don’t want to listen to ur Reasons , only ur bleaching face and eyebrow has said it all."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"All these expired Nollywood actors be doing the most lately."

sir_austinwealth said:

"Na Wetin poverty dey cause be this ."

onyiismart30 said:

"See this mumu , go dey rub ya beaching cream Oga and leave us alone to choose who we like , no body can force anybody on us."

ifeanyi.onwuka said:

"Omo them don Dey pay small these hungry celebs‍♂️,he get mind sey mk we vote for apc again."

Yoruba actors drum support for Tinubu

A group of top Yoruba Nollywood actors made headlines on social media after they showed their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become president in the 2023 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Tinubu, appears to have won over the top actors, seeing as they campaigned for him in a viral video.

In the trending video clip, these top movie stars declared their support for the controversial politician.

