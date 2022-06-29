A number of top Yoruba Nollywood actors have caused an online buzz after they declared support for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A video recently made the rounds on social media showing a number of people’s favorite Yoruba actors campaigning for the politician

The viral clip has sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media with many of them bashing the actors

A group of top Yoruba Nollywood actors recently made headlines on social media after they showed their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become president during the 2023 general elections.

The All Progressive Congress’ presidential candidate, Tinubu, appears to have won over the top actors, seeing as they campaigned for him in a viral video.

In the trending video clip, these top movie stars declared their support for the controversial politician.

Top Yoruba Nollywood actors show support for Tinubu in viral video. Photos: @officialasiwajubat, @playgroundnew

Source: Instagram

Nollywood heavyweights such as Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’, Faithia Williams, Toyin Tomato, Foluke Daramola, Eniola Ajao, Muka Ray and more, made it known that they had Tinubu’s back.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

These stars who came under the League of Actors for 2023 made sure to praise the politician in the viral clip as they noted that he is the only one fit for the presidency job.

According to the actors, they explained that Nigeria will become progressive with Tinubu as president as they urged people to vote for him.

See the viral video below:

Yoruba Nollywood actors spark mixed reactions over campaign video for Tinubu

Shortly after the Tinubu campaign video made the rounds online, it sparked an online debate and raised a series of interesting reactions. Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

Daddyfreeze:

“I choose Peter, They choose Bola… Make the best man win.”

Endylight1:

“Stomach Infrastructure .”

Timayor_:

“God abeg, Everyone has their right to choose whom they so think would make the country a better place, the major thing is to get the PVC and come out en-mass to cast our vote cos it is our civic responsibility.”

Tommykay28:

“We’ll save this video for records.”

Ayotolanii:

“Hunger is real.”

Wrldprincecharming:

“These ones are fighting for their pockets. What a country.”

Endylight1:

“Stomach infrastructure, May the God we serve d!ssapp!ont them all.Amen.”

Interesting.

Nollywood actors release soundtrack to campaign for Tinubu

Taking to social media, veteran entertainer Monsuru Obadina released a campaign soundtrack which he composed for the presidential hopeful.

According to Obadina, the track equally has the support of some top colleagues in the industry who are rooting for a Tinubu presidency.

Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, Segun Arinze, Olaiya Igwe, Taiwo Hassan aka Ogo, Foluke Daramola-Salako among others were mentioned.

Source: Legit.ng