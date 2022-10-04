Campaign for the 2023 Elections has fully kicked off, and more Nigerian celebrities have begun to pitch their tents in support of their favourite candidates

However, the most popular candidate at the moment amongst the teeming Nigerian youths is the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi

Celebrities like Chidi Mokeme, PSquare and Hilda Dokubo have been vocal in the build-up to the campaign season about their support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Like the great Greek philosopher Plato once epoched, he said, "man is born a political animal and his choices every day are a feature of his political inclinations for wealth, growth and survival."

While the former American President, Wilson Woodrow, was the one who said the ear of the leader must ring with the voices of the people. And that the seed of revolution is repression.

Legit.ng in this article makes a shortlist of Nigerian celebrities supporting Peter Obi's candidacy for the presidency. Photo credit:@seyiawolowo/@iamkingrudy/@patienceozokwor/@kennethokonkwo

The current Obidient movement ahead of the 2023 election that has taken Nigeria by storm is not only seen to be owned and pushed by average Nigerians but one that even elites, including celebrities, have bought into.

In this article, Legit.ng will shortlist and take a look at some of the most popular Nigerian celebrities who have thrown their weight behind the Peter Obi presidential bid.

1. P-Square:

The Anambra state-born internationally renowned Nigerian singers and brothers Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye are some of the biggest supporters of Peter Obi and his presidential bid.

The P-Square have greatly supported Peter Obi's candidature since he declared his presidential ambition even while still a People's Democratic Party (PDP) member.

Paul and Peter have also stuck with the Obidient even after Obi moved from PDP to join the Labour Party.

2. Kenneth Okonkwo:

Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo is another popular celebrity who has openly supported the Labour Party candidate.

Kenneth used to be a member of the national ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) but decamped to the LP.

He was recently appointed to the Peter Obi presidential council and made the campaign committee's spokesperson.

3. Mr Ibu:

Another veteran actor to have joined the peter Obi movement is the popular comic John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu, who was once seen at an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign meeting, recently switched allegiance and started supporting the Obi/Datti movement.

4. Nkechi Blessing:

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing who used to be a huge lover and supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is another to have switched allegiance to support the Obidient movement.

The actress had declared herself an Obidient publicly at an event in Lagos, as she debunked a report of collecting campaign funds to help canvass votes for the Asiwaju movement.

5. Uche Jombo:

Ace Nollywood actress Uche Jombo is another celebrity to have thrown her weight behind the Obi/Datti movement ahead of the 2023 election.

She revealed her political lining on social media when veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva got brutally dragged and insulted online for supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jombo had called for calm while telling netizens not to insult any celebrity for supporting whoever they choose to support.

6. Hilda Dokubo:

The veteran movie star Hilda Dokubo is probably one of the biggest supporters of the Peter Obi movement. She had been vocal about her support for Peter Obi since his days as a PDP member.

She moved her loyalty from the PDP to the Labour Party when Obi decamped to pursue his ambition at the new party.

Dokubo is currently running for the House of Reps to represent the Asalga/Akulga federal constituency on the platform of the Labour Party.

7. Okey Bakassi:

Veteran comedian Okey Bakassi is another huge supporter of the Obidient movement. He has constantly used his platform to canvass for votes and support for the Obi/Datti presidential bid.

Okey is a popular critic of the president Muhammadu Buhari administration, regularly slamming the APC government for impoverishing Nigerians and lacking the will to do what's right.

8. Seyi Awolowo:

The former Big Brother Naija star, Seyi Awolowo, is one of the few southern western celebrities to have declared their public support for Peter Obi.

Seyi is the grandson of former South Western Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and his aunt is the wife of vice president Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

He was recently appointed to the Peter Obi presidential campaign advisory council.

9. Ruggedman:

Popular rapper and social activist, Ruggedman is also an Obidient, and he has not shrieked away from publicly declaring it.

Since declaring his support for Peter Obi, Ruggedman goes online daily to pick a topic to discuss and use it as a reason why people should support the Obi/Datti movement.

10: Patience Ozokwor:

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor is another celebrity who has also declared her support for the Peter Obi presidential candidacy.

She was sighted along with other Nollywood practitioners, including Mr Ibu, Okon of Lagos, at a Labour Party rally canvassing support for the Obi/Datti movement.

11. Chidi Mokeme:

Actor and former TV show host Chidi Mokeme is a very vocal supporter of the Peter Obi movement.

He is famous for his hot takes on Nigerian politics online. Chidi Mokeme, currently based in the United States of America, constantly criticises the APC administration and its policies, which he usually describes as anti-people.

12. Kate Henshaw:

The energetic actress Kate Henshaw is another celebrity who publicly supports the Obidient movement.

In 2015, Kate Henshaw once ran to represent the Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in Abuja but lost to an APC candidate.

